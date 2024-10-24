Apple’s iOS 18.2 beta introduces new AI features and ChatGPT integration

Apple has released the first developer beta of iOS 18.2, adding a range of new AI-powered features and deeper integration with ChatGPT. Among the key additions are tools for generating custom emojis through Genmoji, creating images via the Image Playground tool, and a new Visual Intelligence feature that allows users to search using their iPhone camera. According to a report by 9to5Mac, the update also expands Apple Intelligence functionality to more regions.

These new features are part of Apple's broader Apple Intelligence initiative, first unveiled at the 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). While this latest beta offers a glimpse of what's to come, some of the more advanced features—such as Siri's ability to understand on-screen content and act accordingly—are still in development and have not been included in iOS 18.2.

In addition to the iOS update, Apple has also rolled out the first developer beta of macOS Sequoia 15.2, which includes new Apple Intelligence tools, though Genmoji is notably absent from this version.

The iOS 18.2 beta follows the release of iOS 18.1, which introduced a smarter version of Siri and enhanced notification summaries. The official public release of iOS 18.1 is expected next week.