Wed Aug 28, 2024 01:56 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 28, 2024 02:36 PM

Apple fires about 100 employees in digital service roles: report

Reuters
Wed Aug 28, 2024 01:56 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 28, 2024 02:36 PM
Apple office logo
The layoffs include some engineering roles and other services teams like the one that runs Apple News, the report said. Image: Amin Zabardast/Unsplash

Apple has fired about 100 employees involved in its digital services groups, as per a recent report by Bloomberg News. According to the report, most of these terminations came from Apple's Books app and Bookstore teams.

The layoffs include some engineering roles and other services teams like the one that runs Apple News, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple declined to comment on the Bloomberg News report.

It was not immediately clear how many employees Apple had in its services division. The company had approximately 161,000 full-time equivalent employees as of September 30, 2023, according to its latest annual report.

Apple has been reorganising teams amid shifting priorities, including artificial intelligence. It has previously suspended work on its next high-end Vision headset and shuttered a project to design and develop its own smartwatch displays earlier this year, according to media reports.

Apple has been facing headwinds in China, its third-largest market, since last year, where sales declined 6.5% last quarter.

