Apple is developing plastic Apple Watch SE to reduce costs: report

Apple is reportedly developing a more affordable version of its Apple Watch SE, potentially featuring a plastic design, according to Bloomberg. The tech giant is reportedly exploring this material shift to reduce production costs.

Currently, the Apple Watch SE, last updated in 2022, sports an aluminium case and a back made of a "nylon composite" material instead of ceramic. However, in his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that Apple is considering replacing the aluminium casing with rigid plastic for the next-generation model.

This strategic shift to plastic could significantly lower the starting price of the Apple Watch SE, which currently begins at USD 249. For comparison, Samsung's most affordable smartwatch starts at USD 199.