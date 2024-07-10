Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Wed Jul 10, 2024 09:10 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 10, 2024 09:10 AM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Apple is developing plastic Apple Watch SE to reduce costs: report

Tech & Startup Desk
Wed Jul 10, 2024 09:10 AM Last update on: Wed Jul 10, 2024 09:10 AM
Apple Watch SE on hand
Apple is reportedly exploring this material shift to reduce production costs. Image: Luke Chesser/ Unsplash.

Apple is reportedly developing a more affordable version of its Apple Watch SE, potentially featuring a plastic design, according to Bloomberg. The tech giant is reportedly exploring this material shift to reduce production costs.

Currently, the Apple Watch SE, last updated in 2022, sports an aluminium case and a back made of a "nylon composite" material instead of ceramic. However, in his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that Apple is considering replacing the aluminium casing with rigid plastic for the next-generation model.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

This strategic shift to plastic could significantly lower the starting price of the Apple Watch SE, which currently begins at USD 249. For comparison, Samsung's most affordable smartwatch starts at USD 199.

Related topic:
AppleApple Watch SE
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Apple iPad Pro

Apple launches the thinnest iPad ever

2m ago
Apple apps

Apple removes WhatsApp and Threads from China App Store

2m ago
Apple WWDC 2023

Apple WWDC 2024: What to expect

1m ago

Apple profit ebbs as iPhone sales under pressure

2m ago
Apple iphone China

Apple's Q1 phone sales in China fall 19.1%, Huawei's up 70%

2m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

১২ বছরে পিএসসির অন্তত ৩০টি প্রশ্নফাঁস

সিআইডির সন্দেহ, পিএসসির আরও অনেকে প্রশ্নফাঁসের সঙ্গে জড়িত।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

কবি মাকিদ হায়দার মারা গেছেন

২৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification