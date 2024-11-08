This app helps you check your MRT pass balance

A new app, MRT Buddy, is now available to help Dhaka commuters manage their transit cards. Using NFC technology, the app reads balances from both MRT Pass and Rapid Pass cards and displays the last 10 transactions, allowing users to track their travel expenses.

The app operates entirely offline, with all data processed locally on the device. It requires no internet connectivity, ensuring that no user data is shared externally. The app claims to have no direct access to Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) systems but instead reads stored data from the Sony FeliCa technology used in the transit cards, according to the website.

Developed independently by a team of Bangladeshi software developers, MRT Buddy is not officially endorsed by DMTCL. It can only read card data and cannot alter balances, as security measures restrict write access to DMTCL.

The app is currently available only on Apple Store for iOS. A version for the Google Play Store is awaiting approval, according to the MRT Buddy website.