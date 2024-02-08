Apon Bazaar raises USD 1.5 mil in investment

Apon Bazaar, a local ecommerce marketplace, has recently raised an investment of USD 1.5 million in a pre-seed round. As per Apon Bazaar, this investment came from several local and foreign investors, including Startup Bangladesh and the US-based venture capital firm Village Capital.

Regarding the investment, Saif Rashid, CEO of Apon Bazaar said, "This investment not only validates our vision but also strengthens our resolve to revolutionise financial inclusion for Bangladesh's industrial workers."

According to a press release by the company, Apon Bazaar, launched in 2017, aims to establish a sustainable platform to benefit industrial workers in Bangladesh.