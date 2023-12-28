Air purifiers for this winter: our recommendations

As the demand for healthier indoor environments surges this hazy winter, here is our list of air purifiers you can try out to make the air in both your home and office more breathable.

Breathing clean and fresh air is an indispensable necessity, especially in a world where urban environments are grappling with escalating air pollution concerns. In Bangladesh, where air quality has become a growing concern, the quest for efficient air purification solutions has intensified. As the demand for healthier indoor environments surges this hazy winter, here is our list of air purifiers you can try out to make the air in both your home and office more breathable. Please keep in mind that pricing and availability may vary across stores.

Samsung Air Purifier AX60R5080WD

Price: BDT 36,000

Samsung Air Purifier AX60R5080WD is best used for wider spaces such as offices or big apartments. It has a built-in triple-layered purification system consisting of a pre-filter, high-efficiency particulate absorbing (HEPA) filter, and activated carbon filter that captures dust, pollen, pet dander, harmful VOCs like formaldehyde, and smoke particles. The air purifier's three-way airflow system ensures clean air in corners of your room, up to 645 sq ft. It features Wi-Fi connectivity and app control which lets you monitor air quality, adjust settings, and schedule operations remotely.

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite

Price: BDT 18,500

This Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite has a high-efficiency particulate absorbing (HEPA) filter and an activated carbon layer to clean the dust and bacteria from your air smartly. This purifier also features a powerful CADR of 360m³/h and can deliver 6000L of clean air per minute. It has a 360-degree round air intake and coverage area of 269 sq. ft. to 463 sq. ft., with the filtration system ensuring allergy-free air for your home environment. You can also use voice control and Wi-Fi connectivity features to ensure remote operation from your bed.

Sharp Air Purifier FP-J40E-W

Price: BDT 26,500

Sharp FP-J40E-W features a three-step dust collection system consisting of a pre-filter, HEPA filter, and deodorising filter that works together to capture dust mites, pollen, pet dander, and odours. Its Coanda airflow system ensures efficient air circulation, delivering clean air to the environment. This purifier also has an intelligent mode that automatically adjusts fan speed and filtration based on air quality, ensuring optimal performance and energy efficiency. This air purifier also has high-density plasma cluster ion technology, which releases positive and negative ions to neutralise airborne pollutants, bacteria, and viruses, creating a cleaner and healthier environment.

Singer BEKO Air Purifier P6

Price: BDT 14,000

The most affordable option on this list, BEKO P6 is equipped with four-speed settings that allow four different airflow throughout 360 degrees. Its triple-threat filtration system includes a HEPA filter and activated carbon filter, which covers up to 350 sq. ft. of a room. Moreover, it consists of smart features that allow its users to monitor air quality, adjust settings, and schedule operations all from a smartphone app through Wi-Fi connectivity.

Panasonic Air Purifier PXJ30

Price: BDT 19,600

If you are looking for a budget air purifier with smart features, Panasonic PXJ30 could be considered. It features the 'alleru-buster' and green tea catechin filter, which tackles allergens like dust mites and pollen. The green tea catechin, a natural antibacterial and antiviral agent, adds another layer of defence against airborne nasties. Furthermore, its 3D circulation airflow reaches the nooks and crannies of your room, up to 215 sq. ft. It also sports the whisper-quiet operation system, which performs at just 26 dB in sleep mode.