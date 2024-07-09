Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Tue Jul 9, 2024 06:56 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 9, 2024 07:01 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

AI-powered vending machines for bullets introduced in US

Tech & Startup Desk
Tue Jul 9, 2024 06:56 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 9, 2024 07:01 PM
American round vending machine
Image: Tech & Startup Desk.

American Rounds, a US based ammunition distribution company, has developed AI-powered vending machines that dispense bullets, now operational in Alabama, Oklahoma, and Texas. These machines utilise advanced facial recognition technology to verify the age and identity of customers so that only individuals over the age of 21 with valid IDs can purchase ammunition.

"Our automated ammo dispensers are accessible 24/7, ensuring that you can buy ammunition on your own schedule, free from the constraints of store hours and long lines," the company says on its website.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A new vending machine is set to be installed in Colorado this week.

Related topic:
American RoundsVending machineBullet
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Texas man injured as bullet ricochets off armadillo

8y ago

Boy gets stuck in vending machine in Australia

8y ago

7 hurt as school managing committee chief opens fire

8y ago

To catch a 'Bullet'

5y ago
|ক্যাম্পাস

বুধবার সকাল-সন্ধ্যা দেশব্যাপী ‘বাংলা ব্লকেড’

সারাদেশের সব মহাসড়ক ও রেলপথ এ ব্লকেডের আওতাভুক্ত থাকবে...

৪৫ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

৫০ কোটি টাকার বেশি মূল্যের সম্পদ আছে আবেদ আলীর: সিআইডি

৪৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification