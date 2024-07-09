AI-powered vending machines for bullets introduced in US

American Rounds, a US based ammunition distribution company, has developed AI-powered vending machines that dispense bullets, now operational in Alabama, Oklahoma, and Texas. These machines utilise advanced facial recognition technology to verify the age and identity of customers so that only individuals over the age of 21 with valid IDs can purchase ammunition.

"Our automated ammo dispensers are accessible 24/7, ensuring that you can buy ammunition on your own schedule, free from the constraints of store hours and long lines," the company says on its website.

A new vending machine is set to be installed in Colorado this week.