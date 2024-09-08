Agontuk delayed as developers focus on smaller projects to build experience

M7 Productions and Attrito, the developers behind the highly anticipated open-world game Agontuk, have announced a delay in the game's development. The announcement, made via a statement on Facebook addressed to fans, cites the need for more resources and experience as the primary reason for the delay. The studios revealed that they will first focus on developing smaller projects to enhance their capabilities before returning to Agontuk.

In their statement, the developers expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support they have received for Agontuk. They acknowledged the enthusiasm of fans as a source of motivation but stressed that the complexity of the project requires a level of expertise and resources that they are still working to attain.

"As a studio committed to delivering our absolute best, we've made the difficult decision to delay the development of Agontuk," the statement reads. "The scope of this project requires more resources and experience than we currently have. We're dedicated to growing as developers by working on different genres and smaller projects first, which will prepare us for the ambitious task that Agontuk presents."

The game, set in a fictional reimagining of Dhaka, is positioned to be the first open-world game developed in Bangladesh. Described as a Grand Theft Auto-esque experience, Agontuk has generated significant buzz, particularly after the release of its gameplay reveal trailer in 2019.