a2i's TV show on 'Smart Bangladesh' premieres today

The show is planned to have eight episodes, covering topics such as Smart Education, Agriculture, Health, etc.

A new TV show named 'Mission 2041: I am the solution' is set to premiere today. The show, presented by a2i, will aim to spotlight challenges and opportunities in diverse sectors during the country's transition from 'Digital Bangladesh' to 'Smart Bangladesh'.

As per an official press release, the show is moderated by Anir Chowdhury, a2I's Policy Advisor, planned by Purabi Matin, Head of Culture and Communications, a2I, and directed by Tanim Noor.

The program will be broadcast throughout December on BTV, Sangsad Bangladesh Television, Channel I, Ekattor TV, Deepto TV, and other public and private TV channels. ‍It will also be available on OTT platforms like Chorki, Toffee, Bongo, iScreen, DeeptoPlay, Cinematic, and Dreamstream, and a2i's social media platforms.

The eight episodes of the show will cover the following topics: Smart Education, Agriculture, Health, Economy, Village, City, Government, Environment, and Entertainment, and will focus on notable local success stories. It will also feature industry experts, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and stakeholders in interactive sessions where they will share their stories and experiences.

The show will use motion graphics, text animation, and high-resolution 2D animation. Each episode will be 35 minutes long, and will help teach citizens responsibilities, behaviours, and overall development of a 'future citizen', states the press release.