5 interesting TikTok features you might not know about

As TikTok continues to evolve, the app has introduced a range of unique features designed to enhance user experience in ways that go beyond creating and sharing videos. Here are five lesser-known TikTok features that may surprise even regular users.

'You are not alone' mental health support page

For users who search for terms linked to mental health or suicide, TikTok has a built-in support page that appears automatically. This page offers comforting messages and direct links to self-help hotlines tailored by region, encouraging users to seek professional assistance if needed. By addressing these sensitive topics proactively, TikTok aims to provide a layer of support during challenging times.

Family Pairing for enhanced parental controls

TikTok's Family Pairing feature allows parents to connect their accounts to their children's, providing a range of parental control options. Parents can monitor their child's screen time, adjust privacy settings, and manage safety features remotely. This option encourages a shared approach to social media use and supports open conversations about safe online behaviour, especially for younger users navigating the platform.

Well-being guides in the Safety Centre

Beyond immediate safety measures, TikTok provides year-round access to well-being guides within its Safety Centre. These guides cover topics like managing digital habits and mental health while using social media, offering practical advice to help users develop a healthier relationship with online spaces. By including these resources, TikTok addresses broader wellness topics beyond just platform safety.

Sleep Reminders for healthy sleep patterns

With the Sleep Reminders feature, TikTok allows users to mute notifications during specific times to avoid late-night disruptions. For users aged 13 to 17, the platform automatically mutes push notifications at night, promoting healthier sleep patterns among younger users. This feature highlights TikTok's consideration for users' offline health, particularly as late-night notifications are linked to poorer sleep quality.

Comment filtering for a personalised experience

To give users more control over their interactions, TikTok offers detailed comment filtering options. Users can limit who can comment on their videos—choosing from options such as everyone, followers, or no one. Additionally, the feature includes spam and offensive content filters, allowing users to create a safer, more personalised environment on their accounts.