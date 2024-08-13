A 30-something's guide to modern job hunting

Even if you don't feel confident applying to a new job in your 30s, keep hope in your solid foundation of experience and resources that you have cultivated so far. Illustration: Zarif Faiaz

Whether you were suddenly let go of your previous job or looking to start anew, job hunting in your 30s can be an especially difficult experience. Not only do you have to update your resume to include currently relevant skills, chances are, skills that you honed when you were younger might not be considered important by modern employers. But, being thrust into the vicious world of job hunting, there isn't the time to upskill yourself. So, what do you do? Here is a quick breakdown of some challenges and strategies you should be aware of when looking for a new job in your 30s.

The struggles you might face

Applying to an entry-level job at a late age is an automatic handicap; as your CV is competing with a slew of resumes from hungry, enthusiastic freshers. "When applying for jobs in my 30s, the biggest challenge I faced was that my resume got buried under that of many others, and I never got a call from most places I applied to," says Hasin Rahman, Lecturer at Daffodil International University's Nutrition and Food Engineering Department.

Older applicants often struggle with a key thing employers look for: adaptability. Even though most modern companies will have the resources to train even an older applicant, they will need to know if you are worth the investment. As such, being open to learning and maintaining the ability to adjust to people of different backgrounds are crucial skills to hone. "The easier it will be to train you, the easier it will be for your hiring team to envision you as a mentor someday," says Susmita Shahreen Newaz, Senior HR Generalist at SELISE Digital Platforms.

Another big roadblock is the age bias that comes with many entry-level positions, especially in Bangladesh where most government jobs have a strict age limit of 30. As per a 2022 article on workplace age bias in Harvard Business Review, studies show nearly 65% of US workers reporting have experienced age-based discrimination. However, such incidents occur to much older workers, typically those aged 50 and above, and are not as commonly seen in new applicants aged in their 30s.

So, how to overcome these challenges?

When your old field isn't cutting it, maybe it's time to consider branching out. Hasin, who got a call from his current workplace after applying to several places for many months, says, "If an applicant can demonstrate their problem-solving, communication, and leadership skills to a potential employer, their major will start to matter less. This is especially true for the corporate sector when branching out."

Since some selection panels want to be assured that although you are starting late, you weren't sitting around before, it is important to clarify career and education gaps in both your resume and cover letter. List skills you have picked up at previous jobs, and explain how those skills will make you a valuable employee at the new place.

To those applying late to new jobs, Susmita advises them to keep a clear and concise CV. "Mention the reasons it took so long for you to start in your cover letter. Or, if you are switching lanes and are having to start from the bottom in your new sector, mention your previous experiences in your CV, regardless of relevance."

Even if you don't feel confident applying to a new job in your 30s, keep hope in your solid foundation of experience and resources that you have cultivated so far. Research new industries that interest you and consider how your existing skills can be transferred. Networking with professionals in your desired field can also provide valuable insights.

If nothing else works, maybe it's time to step back and actually attempt upskilling. Set aside time to assess your skills and identify areas for growth. Continuous learning is key to staying competitive, after all. Invest in your professional development by taking courses, earning certifications, or pursuing an advanced degree. By addressing the challenges and capitalising on the opportunities unique to this stage of life, you can find a fulfilling job - even in your 30s!