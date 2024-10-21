3 Call of Duty games coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming on October 25

Three major titles from the Call of Duty franchise are set to debut on Xbox Cloud Gaming later this month. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, and Call of Duty: Warzone will all be available for cloud streaming on October 25.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available on Xbox Cloud Gaming from the day of its release, a first for the series. Modern Warfare III and Warzone will also join the service on the same day. This milestone comes in the wake of Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the company behind the Call of Duty franchise.

To access these games on Xbox Cloud Gaming, players will need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. The service allows gameplay across various platforms, including consoles, PCs, mobile devices, Amazon Fire TV, Meta Quest headsets, and select Samsung TVs.

The addition of Call of Duty to Xbox Cloud Gaming comes ahead of Microsoft's planned update in November, which will enable users to stream games they own but aren't included in the Game Pass library. This feature will initially be available to Xbox Insiders before expanding to a broader audience.

In a related update, Microsoft plans to enable Xbox game purchases through its Android app in the US starting November 1. This change follows a recent court ruling that stops Google from requiring Google Play Billing for apps on its store. As a result, players will soon be able to buy Xbox games directly via the app and stream them instantly.