13 US states sue TikTok over alleged harm to young users

TikTok is facing new legal challenges as 13 US states and Washington DC filed lawsuits accusing the platform of harming young users through addictive software and inadequate safety measures.

Filed separately in states like New York, California, and Washington, the lawsuits allege that TikTok intentionally exploits children by encouraging excessive screen time to maximise ad revenue.

The lawsuits claim that TikTok's content is designed to be addictive, particularly for children, who lack the capacity to set healthy boundaries with digital content. According to a recent article by Reuters, California Attorney General Rob Bonta criticised the platform for targeting vulnerable youth, stating, "TikTok cultivates social media addiction to boost corporate profits."

New York Attorney General Letitia James linked TikTok's practices to worsening mental health in young users, adding, "Addictive platforms like TikTok are hurting young people's mental health," as per the Reuters report.

TikTok strongly rejected the claims, calling them "inaccurate and misleading". The company expressed disappointment that the states chose to file lawsuits instead of collaborating on industrywide solutions, highlighting its existing safety features, such as screen time limits and privacy settings for users under 16.

Washington DC's lawsuit goes further, accusing TikTok of operating an unlicensed money transmission service through its live-streaming and virtual currency features. As per the Reuters report, Attorney General Brian Schwalb claimed that TikTok's design is inherently dangerous, saying the platform operates like a "virtual strip club" with no age restrictions, facilitating the exploitation of minors.

In addition to New York, California, and Washington DC, states filing lawsuits include Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, and Oregon, among others.

These lawsuits follow previous actions taken by states like Utah and Texas and come amid growing scrutiny of TikTok's practices, both from US regulators and ByteDance's ongoing legal fight against a potential nationwide ban on the app.