10 interesting facts about BMW

BMW’s history is filled with innovations and stories that reflect its journey from an aircraft engine manufacturer to a global leader in luxury automobiles. Image: Julian Hochgesang/Unsplash

BMW, a brand synonymous with luxury and performance, harbours a wealth of intriguing history and innovations that are lesser-known to the general public. Here are ten fascinating facts about BMW that you might not have heard before:

The origins of BMW in aviation

BMW's journey began not with cars but with aircraft engines. Founded in 1916 as Bayerische Flugzeugwerke, the company initially focused on producing engines for planes. BMW set records in aviation for both altitude and speed, becoming a key player in the industry. BMW's shift from aviation to automobiles was not entirely voluntary. After World War I, the Treaty of Versailles prohibited German companies from producing warplanes and their engines. This restriction forced BMW to diversify its operations. The company initially moved into motorcycle production before venturing into the automobile industry in 1929. Without this pivotal shift, BMW might never have become the automotive giant it is today.

The headquarters that resembles a four-cylinder engine

In 1973, BMW unveiled its new headquarters in Munich, an architectural marvel designed to resemble a four-cylinder engine. The building's design, featuring four cylindrical towers connected by a central hub, was groundbreaking. The construction process was equally innovative: the upper floors were built first and then gradually lifted, allowing the lower floors to be added underneath. This headquarters remains a symbol of BMW's engineering prowess and its commitment to innovation.

The legacy of the BMW M logo

The BMW M logo, with its distinctive tricolour stripes, has a fascinating backstory. Initially, BMW M's livery was designed for a potential sponsorship deal with Texaco in the 1970s. The blue stripe represented Bavaria, the red was for Texaco, and the violet was a blend of the two. Although the deal fell through, BMW retained the colour scheme. The logo has since become iconic, representing BMW's high-performance vehicles and motorsport heritage.

The round BMW logo

The BMW logo, often thought to represent a spinning propeller due to the company's aviation history, actually pays homage to Bavaria, the company's birthplace. The blue and white quarters of the logo reflect the colours of the Bavarian flag, symbolising BMW's deep roots in the region. This logo has become one of the most recognised symbols in the automotive world, representing not just luxury and performance, but also a rich heritage.

BMW's pioneering electric vehicle

Long before electric cars became mainstream, BMW was experimenting with electric mobility. In 1972, BMW introduced the 1602e, its first electric car, during the Munich Olympics. The vehicle was used to transport officials but was never mass-produced due to its limited range and performance. However, this early experiment laid the foundation for BMW's later advancements in electric vehicles, including the successful BMW i series.

BMW's off-road sports car that never was

BMW's Z-series is well-known for its sleek roadsters, but few are aware of the Z18, a prototype off-road sports car developed in 1995. This unique vehicle combined the design elements of a BMW roadster with the capabilities of a 4x4. It featured a high-riding position, chunky tires, and a waterproof interior, making it a true off-road machine. Despite its innovative design, the Z18 never made it to production.

Continuation of WWII-era parts production

Unlike many other luxury car brands, BMW continues to produce parts for vehicles dating back to the 1940s. This commitment allows owners of classic BMWs to restore their vehicles with original parts, maintaining the authenticity and performance of these historic cars. BMW's dedication to preserving its heritage is a testament to the brand's respect for its past and its customers.

BMW's first turbocharged production car

In 1973, BMW made history by launching the 2002 Turbo, the first turbocharged production car. This vehicle set the stage for BMW's reputation as a maker of high-performance cars. The 2002 Turbo was a bold move during the oil crisis of the 1970s, but it showcased BMW's commitment to pushing the boundaries of automotive technology.

BMW Art Cars

Since 1975, BMW has collaborated with renowned artists to create the BMW Art Cars, a series of vehicles that are as much about art as they are about engineering. The first of these was painted by Alexander Calder, and the tradition has continued with contributions from artists like Andy Warhol and Jeff Koons. These cars have become cultural icons, merging the worlds of art and automotive design.

The most powerful BMW

Among BMW's extensive lineup of high-performance vehicles, the most powerful production model is surprisingly not a sports car, but an SUV. The BMW XM Label Red, a hybrid SUV, boasts an astonishing 738 horsepower, making it the most powerful BMW ever produced. This vehicle represents BMW's foray into combining luxury, performance, and sustainability. Its hybrid V8 powertrain demonstrates BMW's commitment to pushing the boundaries of automotive engineering, offering both unparalleled power and efficiency in a single package.