Spotlight on Emerging Female Architects

In Bangladesh, a nation boasting a rich architectural heritage, the spotlight has traditionally been reserved for male architects, much like in every other sector. However, amidst this patriarchal panorama, visionary female architects like Nazma Anwar and Marina Tabassum have emerged, illuminating the skyline with years of hard work. They have challenged stereotypes, reshaped the narrative of architectural prowess, and inspired a host of budding female architects.

The Daily Star recently interviewed some leading young female architects in Bangladesh, including Nazli Hussain, Nazifa Zabeen Siddiqua, Ayesha Shafique, and Sinthia Nazia Nishat. Their insights shed light on how they perceive the changing landscape of contemporary architecture. Through their dedication and commitment, they have not only mastered their craft but also crafted compelling narratives of their professional journeys.

Nazli Hussain, a BUET graduate, boasts 16 years of experience in sustainable architecture, holding accreditation from the Illinois Green Building Council. She emphasizes green building practices to inspire others and consistently delivers exceptional results.

"Sustainable architecture is burgeoning in Bangladesh, driving my pursuit of expertise over 16 years. Collaborating on diverse projects, involving with the World Bank, I prioritize green building practices to inspire others. Despite uncertainties, my international experience and communication skills set my work apart. Clients trust me for exceptional results in green building projects," said Nazli.

Ayesha Shafique, a BUETian, despite societal pressures, transitioned from teaching to the real estate industry, finding fulfillment in overseeing projects from inception to completion.

"As the Principal Architect at Inspace Architects, one of the prominent architectural firms under RANCON Holdings Ltd., I have the authority to oversee every aspect of a project, particularly in the crucial finishing stages. This level of control and involvement aligns perfectly with my aspirations, making it the ideal career path for me within architecture," said Ayesha.

Photo courtesy: Diorama/designed by Ayesha Shafique

Nazifa Zabeen Siddiqua, after earning her B. Arch from BUET, pursued a Master's degree in urban sustainability in Singapore. Now an Assistant Professor at AIUB, she co-founded an architecture firm known as Stream Studio, aiming to push boundaries within the field.

"Specializing in consultancy services for building construction, landscape, and interior design has provided me with invaluable experiences and opportunities to collaborate with talented professionals domestically and internationally. Throughout these endeavors, I've continuously challenged myself to reach new heights and remain passionate about learning and growing within the field," said Nazifa.

Photo courtesy: CEGIS Bhaban/Designed by Nazli Hussain

For Sinthia Nazia Nishat, architecture is a lifelong passion. With diverse experience across design firms and real estate, she now leads interior projects at Credence Housing Limited, ensuring seamless execution.

"My journey began with a Bachelor's degree in Architecture from Ahsanullah University of Science & Technology, followed by roles as a Junior Architect at Development Design Group and later at Navana Real Estate. Throughout my career, I've embraced every opportunity to expand my horizons, gaining diverse expertise across various facets of architecture. From design firms to interior studios and real estate development, each experience has enriched my understanding of the field," said Sinthia.