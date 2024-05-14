A Practical Guide to Window Décor

Curtains are like the jackets of interior design. They complete the whole look, but are usually put on last. Sometimes, we also build our entire look based on our favorite jacket. This is true for curtains or window treatments as well. Before we start deciding on what kind of window treatment we will use for our space, we should take some time to observe the types of window styles we have and where they are located in a particular room or nook.

Natural light is essential, and for our living rooms, curtains with both sheer and opaque fabric offer a versatile solution. We can draw the sheer fabric for light while retaining privacy. Although heavy, thicker curtain materials impart a luxurious ambiance, they can be more expensive and challenging to maintain in daily life. When selecting curtain fabric, keep in mind that heavier fabrics require more effort to clean, even with infrequent maintenance.

While it's preferable for all window treatments throughout a home to match, we can adjust styles based on individual room needs. For example, in high-traffic areas like children's playrooms or kitchens, it's advisable to steer clear of heavy curtains. Instead, Roman shades or bamboo shades offer practical alternatives. Though installing Roman shades may pose challenges, they maintain a streamlined design aesthetic.

Contrary to common practice, curtains can be hung much higher above the window, creating the illusion of taller ceilings. Allowing the curtains to gently touch the floor adds a touch of luxury. If your budget allows and you're up for the upkeep, this curtain-hanging style is worth considering.

In addition to using sheer fabric, combining solid colors with printed curtains can add depth to your window treatment. This layering technique enhances visual interest and ensures a cohesive color palette for the room. For a dramatic effect, hang long curtains slightly below the ceiling to create a half-and-half shade effect vertically.

Choosing window treatments can be challenging, especially when coordinating with existing home décor. However, if you're looking to elevate your home's appearance with minimal effort, updating the window treatments can make a significant impact.