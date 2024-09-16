Editor’s note

We are delighted to welcome you to the latest issue of Your Property Guru, presented by The Daily Star. In this quarterly edition, we bring you highlights of the latest trends and insights from the dynamic real estate industry in Bangladesh, aiming to keep you informed and ahead in a constantly evolving market.

Building on our previous editions, which provided in-depth coverage of the real estate landscape, including luxurious properties in Dhaka, this issue delves into the booming property market of Sylhet. Explore strategic investment opportunities and stay aligned with emerging market shifts.

Sharpen your industry knowledge as we explore the growth of the housing sector in Dhaka, property valuations of real estate hotspots, and gain insights from four prominent CEOs in the sector. In this edition, we cover trends not only relevant to industry professionals and investors but also to homeowners. Discover the current trends in apartment decor, setting up a work-from-home station, or transforming small spaces into relaxing havens where you can truly unwind.

We are also proud to present an exclusive interview with esteemed architect Mustapha Khalid Palash, who reflects on his distinguished architectural journey.

As always, Your Property Guru remains committed to delivering reliable information and highlighting innovation in the market. We hope this edition empowers you to make informed decisions and seize opportunities in this ever-changing market. Happy reading!

Mahfuz Anam

Editor & Publisher