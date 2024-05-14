Color your blank wall canvas with vibrant wallpapers

When it comes to designing a room, walls often take a backseat. We default to solid colors, with maybe a touch of boldness through contrasting hues or patterns. But for those seeking a more dynamic and impactful approach, wallpaper offers a world of exciting possibilities. It's not just about adding color; wallpaper elevates your space with personality, texture, and a unique design statement. It is a fantastic way to express your unique style and inject character into a space. From bold geometric prints to delicate florals or classic damask patterns, it allows you to create a specific theme or mood. Unlike paint, it offers endless design possibilities, transforming a bland wall into a captivating focal point. There are several ways you can use wallpapers to elevate your home's aesthetic.

Pick a color to set the mood

Wallpaper allows you to play with color psychology and create the desired mood in your space. Cool colors like green, blue, and violet with lighter backgrounds can create an illusion of spaciousness and higher ceilings. Soft cool colors such as pale blues, lavenders, and light greens evoke a sense of tranquility and calmness, making them perfect for bedrooms and relaxation areas. Whereas, intense cool colors such as deeper blues, teals, and even purples create a dramatic and invigorating atmosphere, ideal for modern living rooms or home offices. Warm colors, on the other hand, bring vibrancy and energy to a space. Reds, yellows, and oranges create a feeling of warmth and coziness. They're also a great choice for north-facing rooms that receive less natural light, adding a touch of brightness.

Play with patterns

The scale and placement of wallpaper patterns significantly impact the overall feel of the room. Large-scale patterns are bold and eye-catching. They can transform a wall into the focal point of the space, perfect for creating a dramatic impact in spacious rooms. However, use them sparingly in smaller areas to avoid overwhelming the space. Smaller-scale patterns offer a subtler approach. They create visual interest and add a layer of texture to your walls, making them ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, or hallways. Consider your furniture placement and architectural features when selecting a pattern. For example, avoid using a busy wallpaper behind a large bookcase, as it might create visual clutter.

Create an accent wall

If you're hesitant to commit to a full room, consider the impactful option of a feature wall. Identify the natural focal point of the room. In a bedroom, it might be the wall behind the headboard. In a living room, it could be the wall behind the TV. Utilize a bold patterned wallpaper on this feature wall to draw the eye and create a stunning focal point. Feature wallpaper can be a brilliant tool for zone definition as well. For instance, use wallpaper on an accent wall to visually set apart a dining nook or reading area, subtly separating it from the rest of the open space. This creates a sense of defined zones while maintaining an overall sense of flow.

Think about maintenance

High-traffic areas like hallways and entryways may require durable, washable wallpaper to withstand wear and tear. Vinyl wallpaper is moisture-resistant and easy to clean, making it ideal for kitchens and bathrooms. Additionally, removable wallpaper is a great option for renters or those who like to change up their decor frequently without the hassle of traditional wallpaper removal. There are peel-and-stick wallpapers available for easy installment and removal.

"Current trends prioritize convenience, and wallpapers excel in providing just that. With the ability to cover an entire home within a day, they offer a quick and efficient solution. However, for those seeking a more personalized and homely ambience, I recommend opting for plaster paints. These paints allow for the creation of intricate patterns, textures, or murals, adding a unique touch to your space," shares Mohammad Mahbub Hossain, Principal Architect at Auritro Architects.

Before selecting a specific wallpaper design, it is recommended to test a sample to gain a better understanding of how the room will appear. While wallpaper is recently gaining popularity, there are already numerous options available in the market. You can discover intricate wallpaper designs within a price range of 1500tk-3000tk per roll. To prevent wastage, ensure that you accurately measure the amount of wallpaper required for your space.