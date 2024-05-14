Choosing the Right Lights for Your Home

The impact of lighting on a room, although overlooked, cannot be understated. Most of the time, people do not pay attention to planning their light fixtures and view them as mere finishing touches rather than integral components of a space.

"In the past, lighting may not have been a top priority for homeowners, but today, the demand for innovative lighting solutions is soaring. So much so that people are now enlisting the expertise of lighting designers. While opportunities to study lighting design abroad exist, there remains a gap in Bangladesh. However, architects in the country are increasingly delving deeper into the subject," says Fardina Faridi, Architect at Best Holding Ltd.

Know the different types of lighting

There are various types of lights depending on the functions:

Task lighting: Task lights are used to light a specific part of the room for specific activities. Consider under-cabinet lights for kitchen countertops for increased visibility, spotlights for bathroom vanities, lamps or adjustable sconces for reading books, and home office desks as task lights.

Ambient lighting: This creates general illumination throughout a room for clarity and visibility. Ambient lights are basic lights including ceiling fixtures, recessed lights, and tracks. General LED tube lights also fall under this category which is energy-efficient as well.

Accent lighting: Accent lighting fulfills a role akin to task lighting, yet rather than directing illumination to a specific functional area, it serves a more decorative function. It aims to provide atmospheric lighting or to accentuate focal points like artwork, adding a touch of visual interest and enhancing the overall ambiance of a space. Consider recessed spotlights, track lighting with directional fixtures, or strategically placed table lamps.

"There is a diverse range of lighting options available, from hidden lights and downlights to architectural fixtures, lamps, and chandeliers. Our choice of lighting fixtures depends on the desired mood and the specific area of the home. For instance, warm-toned lights create a relaxed ambiance, perfect for bedrooms, while brighter or cooler-toned lights are ideal for study areas or kitchens, promoting focus and productivity." explains Fardina.

Layer lighting to enhance the dimension

Instead of going for the traditional one-light-for-one-room approach, opting for layering lights can create depth and dimension in space. Accent lighting can be used to highlight features, while a combination of shapes and styles in fixtures adds visual interest. This approach transforms lighting from a basic function to a design element that sculpts the room's atmosphere.

Consider size and scale

Before planning out the lighting layout, it is imperative to consider the proportion of the room. A massive chandelier might overwhelm a small entryway, while a tiny pendant light would disappear over a large dining table. A good rule of thumb is to keep the diameter of your main light fixture (in inches) less than the sum of the room's width and length (in feet).

Don't forget natural lighting

Natural light is also a crucial element for optimal home illumination. Strategic placement of mirrors can act as a secret weapon in this case, especially during the daytime as the reflected light will create a more open and airier feel throughout the space. You can also maximize natural lighting through well-placed windows, skylights, or glass doors to bring in daylight. Consider window treatments that allow for adjustable levels of privacy and light control, such as sheer curtains or blinds.

Do your research

Lighting shops now offer a wide array of designs, ranging from grand chandeliers to sleek pendant lights, catering to diverse preferences and budgets. Spotlights and pendant lights, priced between 300tk to 1200tk, are readily accessible in any light fixture store. For those seeking a statement piece or a centerpiece for their space, such as a striking chandelier, prices can escalate significantly, ranging from BDT 10,000 to 1.5 Lac and beyond, depending on the intricacy and grandeur of the design. While renowned areas like Gulshan 2 Circle, Paltan, and Nawabpur host numerous light stores, exploring their online catalogs beforehand can offer a comprehensive preview of available designs, aiding in informed decision-making.

By keeping these factors in mind, you can transform your home's lighting from merely functional to a beautiful and impactful design element that enhances your space and reflects your personal style.