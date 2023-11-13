Emphasising access to Diabetes care

November 14 is World Diabetes Day. Created to promote advocacy efforts throughout the year, World Diabetes Day (WDD) provides a platform to emphasise the importance of coordinated and concerted actions to confront diabetes as a critical global issue. The theme for World Diabetes Day in 2023 is "Access to Diabetes Care: Know Your Risk, Know Your Response."

Millions of people worldwide do not have access to Diabetes care. Those with diabetes require ongoing care and support to manage their condition and avoid complications. We cannot wait any longer for medicine, technology, support, and care. All concerned, including the government, need to increase investment.

In 2023, the campaign rightly focuses on knowing your risk. In this context, it is worth mentioning that Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina promised and started providing free insulin to Type-1 Diabetic patients.

Looking at the global prevalence of Diabetes, in 2021, approximately 537 million adults suffered from the condition. If current trends continue, this number is expected to increase to 643 million by 2030 and 784 million by 2045.

In Bangladesh, the scenario is even more concerning. In 2021, an estimated 13.1 million people were living with diabetes, which is projected to increase to 22.3 million by 2025 and 43 million by 2030. Bangladesh ranks 10th among the top 10 countries with the highest number of people with Diabetes and is projected to rise to 7th by 2025.

An alarming statistic is that nearly 1 in 2 adults worldwide are suffering from Diabetes, with 3 out of 4 living in low and middle-income countries. Additionally, 541 million adults are at risk of developing Diabetes. More concerning is that 1.2 million adolescents live with Type-1 Diabetes, requiring insulin for survival. Among the total diabetic population, 90% have Type-2 Diabetes, 70% of which is preventable if risk factors such as overweight, unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity are controlled.

Therefore, our target should be to educate people about:

• Weight control (maintaining ideal weight)

• Engaging in more physical activities

• Adopting a healthy lifestyle and healthy food habits

• Monitoring risk factors

In Bangladesh, the Diabetic Association of Bangladesh, as an extended arm of the Bangladesh Government, can lead the campaign to unite everyone in creating a diabetes-free country.

The writer is the CEO of National Healthcare Network (NHN) of the Diabetic Association of Bangladesh.