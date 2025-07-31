Singer leads with versatile washing machines

Shabbir Hossain

Marketing Director,

Singer Bangladesh Limited

The Daily Star (TDS): What are the current trends in the washing machine market in Bangladesh, and what challenges does the industry face?

Shabbir Hossain (SH): Bangladesh presents a promising, developing market for washing machines. Traditionally, they have been perceived as luxury items; however, this perception is changing with the rise of the middle class and increasingly busy lifestyles, leading to growing interest in home washing machines. This shift indicates a positive trend towards greater washing machine penetration in the coming years.

Globally, consumers seek washing machines that are energy-efficient, water-saving, aesthetically pleasing, and user-friendly, and Bangladeshi consumers are no different. When purchasing a washing machine, customers frequently ask questions such as, "Will it be gentle on my clothes?", "How much will this impact my electricity bill?", "Does it offer a steam wash option?", and "Will it complement my home's décor?" These are common concerns—and, of course, price remains the foremost consideration.

Washing machine prices in Bangladesh have risen significantly over the past year, primarily due to increased government duties. Furthermore, the market lacks comprehensive local manufacturing. Instead, most brands rely on Completely Built Unit (CBU) imports, with some local assembly using Chinese components.

Despite these challenges, Singer Bangladesh is doing commendable work in enhancing the availability and affordability of washing machines. Every year, Singer introduces new models equipped with the latest features. Moreover, Singer has teamed up with Beko—Europe's leading large home appliances company—and is now bringing even more advanced technology to customers in Bangladesh.

TDS: What are the key features and product offerings in your washing machines that attract customers?

SH: Singer consistently introduces a diverse range of washing machines, catering to various price points and consumer needs. Our offerings now feature modern advancements such as steam wash, inverter motors, smartphone connectivity, and direct drive technology. Customers value our machines for their fabric care, energy efficiency, sleek design, and user-friendly operation.

With the introduction of Beko washing machines on the Singer platform, we now effectively serve both middle- and high-income customer segments. This partnership allows us to offer a comprehensive range—from basic semi-automatic washers to advanced, high-end fully automatic models. Our combined focus on design and technology ensures our products stand out in the market.

TDS: What new technologies are currently being introduced in your washing machines?

SH: We have recently introduced several advanced technologies through our new product lineup, particularly with the addition of Beko washing machines. These include direct drive motors that reduce noise and improve durability, inverter motors that lower electricity consumption, and steam wash features that provide better cleaning and enhanced hygiene. Some of our models now offer smartphone integration, enabling users to control their washing machines remotely.

These technologies are designed to make laundry more efficient, convenient, and gentle on clothes. We have brought these features to the Bangladeshi market to meet rising customer expectations and to stay aligned with global trends.

TDS: Are you planning any future initiatives focused on innovation, particularly towards eco-friendly or energy-efficient washing machines, in response to customer needs?

SH: We are fully committed to energy efficiency in our washing machine offerings. All current models boast high energy ratings, including Energy Class S++ certification. This means they consume less electricity and water, which not only benefits the environment but also reduces operating costs for users.

Our future initiatives will continue to focus on bringing smart, eco-friendly solutions to Bangladeshi customers. We aim to combine innovation with affordability so that more families can enjoy the advantages of modern washing machines while conserving energy and protecting the planet.

Singer's primary objective is to integrate washing machines into the daily lives of Bangladeshi families. By combining modern features, sophisticated design, energy-efficient performance, and widespread availability, Singer is making this a reality. The company is not just selling products—Singer is providing inclusive solutions that enhance convenience, cleanliness, and overall quality of life.

Singer is leading the washing machine market in Bangladesh by prioritising customer needs, integrating global technology, and ensuring that every family finds a machine that suits their lifestyle and budget.