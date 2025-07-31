Walton brings smarter, Greener laundry solutions

MD. Khairul Bashar

Deputy Chief Business Officer,

Walton Home Appliance

The Daily Star (TDS): What are the current trends in the washing machine market in Bangladesh, and what challenges does the industry face?

MD Khairul Bashar (MKB): The washing machine market in Bangladesh is experiencing steady growth, driven by urbanisation, rising disposable incomes, and a shift towards modern home appliances. However, the industry also faces several challenges, including high production costs, unreliable power supply, and low rural penetration. Consumers are increasingly opting for fully automatic washing machines over semi-automatic models due to their convenience and time-saving features. Front-load and top-load variants are gaining traction, especially in urban households where space and efficiency are priorities. With rising electricity costs, consumers are now considering energy-efficient washing machines.

This industry is still very new. Local brands like Walton have not been producing washing machines for a long time. Some other companies are planning to enter this sector, but due to certain challenges, they are reconsidering their investment. The government's decision to impose a 5% VAT on locally manufactured units in the 2025–26 budget, without adjusting tariffs for Completely Built Unit (CBU) imports, has created an uneven competitive landscape. This not only hampers existing manufacturers but also discourages new investment. To encourage local production and make washing machines more affordable for middle-class families, government support and protective tariffs on CBU imports would be beneficial.

TDS: What are the key features and product offerings in your washing machines that attract customers?

MKB: Air Wash, Oxy Fresh, IoT, DD (Direct Drive), Inverter, AI, Auto Dosing, and Anti-foaming – these are the key features of our washing machines. In addition, our products offer EMI facilities, extended warranty periods, and both indoor and outdoor service support.

TDS: What new technologies are currently being introduced in your washing machines?

MKB: There has been significant development in washing machine technologies since the onset of the 'new normal', with greater emphasis on enhanced performance, efficiency, and convenience. First comes Inverter Technology, which enables energy efficiency, quiet operation, and longer machine life. The Fuzzy Control System automatically detects the load and sets the appropriate wash function accordingly. Saving power, water, and detergent is now a major concern for users. Air Wash technology significantly reduces water and detergent consumption. Oxy Fresh enhances fabric freshness. The washer-dryer combo helps dry clothes completely in the same machine. Lastly, the IoT feature enables users to control and monitor the machine's operation, diagnostics, and cycle updates via a smartphone app.

TDS: Are you planning any future initiatives focused on innovation, particularly towards eco-friendly or energy-efficient washing machines, in response to customer needs?

MKB: Bangladesh's washing machine market is embracing green innovation. A quiet revolution is underway as manufacturers respond to growing consumer demand for sustainable home appliances.