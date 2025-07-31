Jamuna delivers powerful, intelligent laundry solutions

Salim Ullah Salim

Director of Marketing, Jamuna Electronics and Automobiles Ltd

The Daily Star (TDS): What are the current trends in the washing machine market in Bangladesh, and what challenges does the industry face?

Salim Ullah Salim (SUS): The washing machine industry in Bangladesh is transitioning from being dominated by luxury imports to becoming a market of widely available local appliances with increasing sophistication. Rising incomes and growing urban lifestyles continue to drive demand—but affordability remains key, especially for the mass market. The tentative market size of washing machines is approximately BDT 1,000 crore, with around 150,000–200,000 units sold annually.

Challenges Facing the Industry:

1. Currency and Supply Chain Constraints

A dollar shortage and rising foreign exchange rates have made opening letters of credit (LCs) difficult for importing components, raising costs for local producers and limiting pricing flexibility.

2. Quality Control and Low-End Imported Competition

Poorly regulated imports allow low-quality washing machines to enter the market, damaging brand trust. Consumers often blame higher-end products for early failures when substandard models tarnish their perception.

3. Incomplete Domestic Value Chain

While major assembly and parts manufacturing are done locally, many critical components and precision technologies still depend on imports. Achieving full domestic manufacturing remains a work in progress.

4. Limited Market Penetration

Currently, only 3–4% of households own washing machines. Penetration remains low and is concentrated among urban, higher-income consumers. This leaves significant untapped potential in rural and mid-tier urban areas.

5. Macroeconomic, Awareness, and Coordination Issues

Inflation has eroded purchasing power among the emerging middle class. Meanwhile, awareness about the benefits of washing machines is still limited beyond urban elites, necessitating stronger marketing and educational campaigns.

Domestic brands have made significant progress, but full-scale local production still lags behind today's aspirations. Policy continuity, a stronger component ecosystem, and tighter quality regulation for imports will be critical to sustaining momentum.

TDS: What are the key features and product offerings in your washing machines that attract customers?

SUS: Engineered to handle even the most demanding laundry loads, the JAMUNA washing machine comes in 7.0 Kg, 8.0 Kg, and 10.5 Kg drum capacities—perfect for families of all sizes. With both washing and drying functions, this all-in-one solution simplifies your laundry routine while delivering powerful performance every time.

Equipped with Pure Steam and Allergy Steam technologies, the machine ensures your clothes come out spotless, allergen-free, and wrinkle-free—ready to wear immediately after the cycle ends. For added convenience, our Auto-Dosing System automatically detects the weight of your laundry and dispenses the exact amount of detergent needed, freeing you from manual measuring and reducing waste.

Designed with intelligence in mind, the JAMUNA washing machine features a self-diagnostic function that displays error codes to help you easily identify and resolve issues using the user manual. It also automatically detects incorrect usage or product faults to prevent further damage, offering peace of mind and extended durability. Whether you are upgrading or buying your first front-loader, JAMUNA combines technical excellence with thoughtful design—making it the perfect choice for modern households.