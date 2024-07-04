Ambassador’s Message

Today, we honor the Declaration of Independence, which was promulgated on July 4, 1776. Today, we celebrate the birth of a nation founded on the principles of freedom, rule of law, and the pursuit of happiness. And today, we renew our commitment to a government of the people, by the people, and for the people.

The central role of the people, of each and every American citizen, is deeply enshrined in our democracy. Our Constitution, signed almost 250 years ago, gives the idea that the basis of government derives from the people. The preamble of that document says, We, the people of the United States of America, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

In his very first speech as President of the United States of America, George Washington re-emphasized the point. He declared that the continuation of America's democracy was entrusted to the American people. Democracy in the United States is not, never has been, nor will ever be perfect. We are not above reproach. We must strive continually to achieve our more perfect union. Our Declaration of Independence boldly declared that all men are created equal. That was simply not the case in 1776. It took us until 1865 to abolish slavery. Women did not have the right to vote until 1920. In 1964, we finally outlawed major forms of discrimination against racial, ethnic, national, religious minorities, and women. And only in 2015 did our Supreme Court affirm the constitutional right of LGBTQI plus couples to marry.

Clearly, our democratic journey has been a winding path, reflecting aspirations and imperfections that come with the pursuit of a more perfect union, and a more perfect democracy. 2024 is an unprecedented year for elections. More people are voting this year than at any time in history. In fact, national elections this year will involve nearly one-half of the world's population. As we know, Bangladesh's elections have already taken place, and ours will take place in November of this year. As those elections take place, it is important to ensure that the voice of the people is heard and that everyone be committed to the idea of striving for ever more perfect democracy.

Today I would also like to express the desire to build an ever more perfect relationship between the United States and Bangladesh. Both of our nations were founded on the principles of democracy, human rights, and national sovereignty. Both of our nations earned our independence through the sacrifice of brave patriots. And both of our countries need brave patriots to help us consolidate and advance our democracies.

But who are these brave patriots? They are the dissidents. They are the journalists. They are the human rights activists. They are the opposition politicians. They are civil society activists. In short, they are anyone willing to challenge the status quo, to point out our shortcomings, and to fight for change. Just because they disagree does not mean that they are disloyal.

As we celebrate American independence tonight in Bangladesh, I am reminded that we are on a collective journey. As a partner, and with humility, the United States has cooperated with Bangladesh over the past 53 years to advance the rights, well-being, and prosperity and security of our respective peoples, and we will continue to do so.

Thank you very much.