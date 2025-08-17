Lighting the path: How two World University of Bangladesh alumni are shaping global industries

The World University of Bangladesh (WUB) was founded with a mission to produce skilled professionals equipped to meet the evolving demands of the modern world. Guided by values such as innovation, industry relevance, integrity, and social responsibility, the university has built a reputation for blending academic rigour with practical application. Its programmes are designed not just to convey knowledge, but to inspire leadership, foster resilience, and prepare graduates for meaningful contributions in their chosen fields.

WUB's vision is deeply rooted in bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world problem-solving. Through specialised faculties, dedicated mentorship, and opportunities for experiential learning, the university aims to nurture graduates who can adapt to diverse challenges, think critically, and create positive change, whether locally or globally.

Two of its alumni, Jimmy Majumder and Syed Ansar Ullah, carry these principles in strikingly different yet equally inspiring ways. Jimmy, a robotics engineer working in Japan's high-tech sector, and Ansar, a textile industry leader managing production for a global fashion brand, both demonstrate how WUB's foundation can launch graduates into careers that influence industries across continents.

From mechatronics classes to Japan's robotics frontier

When Jimmy Majumder entered WUB, he already had a hunger for innovation. But it was here that his vision sharpened into action. During his first year, he founded the Bangladesh Advance Robotics Research Center (BARRC), a platform through which he would lead over 30 robotics projects, train more than 10,000 students in person, and reach over one million learners online.

His academic achievements at WUB were matched by his resilience. Having left a public university's CSE programme, Jimmy juggled rigorous coursework with overnight shifts at a UK-based call centre for two years. These challenges, he recalls, "shaped me into a resilient, self-driven individual." It was in WUB's environment that he discovered his ikigai — his purpose — and developed his kigen, the spirit and motivation to persevere.

In 2018, Jimmy graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering in Mechatronics and the Best Thesis Award. That same determination carried him to Japan on the prestigious MEXT Scholarship, where he earned a Master's degree in Robotics at the Kyushu Institute of Technology, receiving both the Excellent Thesis Presentation Award and the honour of being the departmental representative for academic excellence.

Syed Ansar Ullah

Today, he is a Mid-Level Senior Robotics Engineer at QibiTech in Tokyo, working alongside the Japanese government and leading corporations such as Sony, Kawasaki, and RIKEN. He is also a Venture and Innovation Strategist at Google for Startups Japan, integrating his entrepreneurial insights from BARRC with advanced engineering expertise to drive cross-sector innovation.

"Japan's robotics industry offers a glimpse into the future," Jimmy says. "In a country facing a labour shortage, robotics is not optional; it's a national imperative." His work spans factory automation, healthcare robotics, space robotics, and agriculture, areas where he draws daily on the interdisciplinary skills he built at WUB. The university, he reflects, was the torchbearer that lit his way through challenges: "What truly matters is that you follow the light with dedication, no matter how winding the path."

Engineering the future of fashion

Elsewhere, Syed Ansar Ullah's professional journey takes place on the bustling production floors of the textile industry. Graduating in 2013 with a degree in Textile Engineering, Ansar entered one of Bangladesh's most vital and competitive economic sectors.

Today, he is the Managing Director of Brannerson Apparel Ltd, the Bangladesh production facility for Oh Polly, a global women's high-fashion brand. His role requires him to oversee operations from yarn procurement to finished garments, ensuring that every stage meets the brand's exacting quality standards.

"The knowledge I gained at university helps me ensure product quality, streamline production, and make informed decisions," Ansar says. The textile engineering curriculum at WUB equipped him with both the technical expertise and the industry perspective necessary for leadership in such a demanding field.

But managing a garment manufacturing facility in Bangladesh is no small feat. "The garment sector is profitable, but it comes with daily challenges," he admits. His approach to these challenges is rooted in innovation — diversifying products, creating value-added offerings, and exploring efficiency-enhancing tools that keep his business competitive. This adaptability echoes WUB's emphasis on problem-solving and forward-thinking.

Ansar's time at WUB also included industrial tours to manufacturing plants, giving him early exposure to real-world production processes. These experiences proved invaluable once he entered the industry professionally, providing him with both technical insight and the confidence to lead.

Lessons carried beyond graduation

Though their careers are worlds apart, one navigating Japan's robotics revolution, the other steering Bangladesh's textile exports, Jimmy and Ansar share a common thread: the enduring influence of their alma mater.

For Jimmy, WUB's role was foundational not only in developing his technical proficiency in mechatronics, control systems, and embedded electronics but also in fostering his entrepreneurial drive. Founding BARRC during his first year allowed him to blend theory with application, a skill that continues to define his professional success.

For Ansar, the direct connection between his coursework and his current responsibilities is clear. "My studies in Textile Engineering gave me a complete understanding of the process," he says. "The technical foundation I developed while at WUB is something I use every day." Both also emphasise the role of extracurricular engagement in shaping their capabilities. Jimmy's leadership in WUB's Mechatronics Club and Debate Club sharpened his communication and strategic thinking, while Ansar's industrial tours helped him bridge academic knowledge with practical insight.

Advice for the Next Generation

As accomplished alumni, both Jimmy and Ansar feel a responsibility to guide current WUB students. Their advice, while shaped by different industries, converges on the importance of self-direction and continuous growth.

Jimmy's message is one of resilience and ownership: "Your success is shaped not by where you start, but by how far you're willing to go. Own your growth, seek mentors, build your skills, and keep following the light that your university has handed you."

Ansar's counsel is more tactical but equally visionary: "Prepare early. Ask yourself what skills or knowledge can set you apart. Taking initiative now will place you in a strong position later in your career."

Both perspectives reinforce a key WUB value that learning is a lifelong process, and that graduates must be proactive in seeking opportunities beyond the classroom.

A testament to WUB's mission

Jimmy Majumder and Syed Ansar Ullah represent two distinct outcomes of a shared educational philosophy. One applies robotics to solve global labour and technological challenges; the other drives innovation and quality in one of Bangladesh's most vital export industries. Both have built careers on the pillars of technical mastery, adaptability, and visionary leadership, qualities WUB strives to instil in every graduate.

Their journeys illustrate that while WUB's classrooms, labs, and industrial tours are the starting points, the real measure of its success lies in how its alumni carry forward the university's mission. Whether in the futuristic corridors of Japan's innovation hubs or the dynamic production floors of Bangladesh's garment sector, the influence of WUB's values is unmistakable.

As the university continues to evolve, investing in advanced facilities, industry partnerships, and global collaborations, it can look to alumni like Jimmy and Ansar as living proof of what is possible when education is coupled with purpose. Their careers are not just personal achievements but contributions to the broader narrative of Bangladesh's role in the global economy and technological progress.