Enrolling into private universities: what prospective students should know

In the dynamic scene of tertiary and higher education in Bangladesh, the range of options available for students has expanded considerably, with universities investing greatly in resources for creating an optimal environment for intellectual development. This article aims to serve as a guide for prospective students in choosing the ideal institution for their higher education journey.

Uttara University (UU)

UU has been on a journey to establish itself as a reputable institution since its inception in 2003. Now, with more than 12 departments, several clubs and two campuses, the university encourages students to develop themselves under highly qualified lecturers under a bi-semester system and through research opportunities. Additionally, the various clubs and friendly environment allows students to build a community for themselves as they go through their educational journey.

Imamul Hasan Rana, who is currently in his final year studying CSE, says, "I was always very passionate about software and coding, and knew I wanted to pursue a career in Computer Science. My university has been extremely helpful in this case because the faculties here do provide a lot of guidance. Sometimes, the academic pressure we have to face may be a bit high but at the end of the day, we benefit from it."

University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB)

ULAB, a private university with its permanent campus in Mohammadpur, is a popular choice for those who are keen on receiving a Journalism and Media Studies education. However, the university offers excellence in its other departments as well, such as English, Archaeology, and Engineering. ULAB also offers student counselling, student transportation services from Dhanmondi to the main campus, and credit transfer options to foreign universities. Students are also given various different opportunities for earning scholarships.

"Before joining ULAB, you should know that the education system here is a bit different from the other universities," says Mahmud Al Faisal, a Public Relations major. "Besides the education part at departments, there are also multiple apprenticeship programmes available such as ULAB TV/ Radio Campbuzz, Animation Studio etc. These programmes allow the students to get a glimpse of the industries and professional life while studying for undergrads."

Farizma Binte Faruk, a business major, says, "I would say this is the perfect choice of university for people who love being engaged in extracurricular activities because we have 15 university clubs which are always hosting the most interesting events that students can benefit from."

International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT)

Located in Sector 10 of Uttara, IUBAT boasts a green campus among many other facilities it provides for its students. With the slogan "An Environment Designed for Learning", the university places a strong emphasis on integrating business, agriculture, and technology into education. IUBAT carries the mission of nurturing young leaders who are not only proactive and competitive about their education and careers, but who also play vital roles in conserving the environment. Additionally, the university ensures that students have ample opportunity to engage in extracurricular activities. IUBAT also provides its students with bus facilities at no cost.

Muhtasim Shahriar, an interning student at the College of Nursing in IUBAT, shares, "Our university has some of the most brilliant faculty members for all of its 12 departments and students learn a lot from being in such an environment. There is a great emphasis on always maintaining professionalism here and we are always required to communicate in English at all times while on campus. Besides this, we also have to follow the DBC (dress and behaviour code) inside the premises. Anyone visiting the campus will be able to tell how strictly we uphold our standards of professionalism."

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB)

IUB's organisational outlook is built on four strategic points: strong liberal arts foundation, technological competence, global consciousness, and environmental responsibility. The quality of student life at IUB is exceptional, with vibrant club activities, sports facilities, and an

environment that nurtures appreciation for art, music, literature, etc. IUB also prioritises international collaboration in terms of research and resource sharing, alongside multiple language learning opportunities. Notable initiatives include "Coding for All", which ensures all students, irrespective of their major, acquire computer and coding skills and Live-in-Field Experience (LFE).

Muhtasim Hossain, a second-year Computer Science student, explains, "The LFE is a mandatory course we all must take during our programme. This was designed with the intention of exposing us to the rural and impoverished areas in Bangladesh in person so that we can wrap our heads around some of the pressing problems these people have to face. It's a humbling way of observing real-life issues which need solving. It certainly gets one to think more critically about the impact of their degrees."

North South University (NSU)

NSU has been nurturing young people to be exceptional in their chosen fields for decades. Prospective students should expect a highly competitive learning environment where they will have to constantly push themselves to evolve not only in the classrooms, but also in the university clubs or the flagship competitions.The university offers financial aid to students, as well as scholarships based on admission test performance.

Kazi Farbeen, a third-year undergraduate student pursuing a dual major in Finance and Economics, says, "NSU recognises that education extends beyond textbooks which is why with over 20 student clubs, it offers a plethora of extracurricular activities, ensuring that students develop holistically. Additionally, NSU Startups Next (NSUSUN), a programme that provides a platform for students to turn innovative concepts into real-world solutions, encourages entrepreneurial thinking. In essence, choosing NSU isn't merely about choosing a university; it's choosing a transformative experience."

United International University (UIU)

UIU is a popular choice for many prospective students because of their ability to instil within their students the skills to serve their community, industry, and region. It also has a beautiful green campus and a number of student clubs that help foster a sense of community amongst students and faculties.

"I heard from my friends in other universities that getting scholarships can be tough in their institutions but fortunately, UIU gives a high number of scholarships and waivers in different categories," says Jarraf Rouf, a third year BBA student. "Scholarships are offered based on the academic results in particular trimesters and can range from 25 to even 100 percent. Waivers are based on previous academic results and by maintaining a minimum CGPA while fulfilling the other criteria. Some of the waivers are for board exam results. We also have waivers for siblings, spouses, alumni, as well as a category for underprivileged students and the 100 percent waiver under the Freedom Fighter Quota."

American International University Bangladesh (AIUB)

AIUB has its name beside the list of private universities known for creating successful professionals consistently. The university ensures this by offering their students with the best of faculties and a pristine learning environment. Students benefit not only from academic excellence but also from mentorship and counselling services, with the option to reside in dedicated student dormitories.

Esm-e Moula Chowdhury Abha shares her experience of her two years at AIUB studying as an Engineering student, "The university has one of the best Engineering departments among private universities, so it was automatically a top choice for me. There is a lot to do while on campus and a lot of communities that one can participate in. Also, the beautiful campus makes coming here all the more worth it."

INTO THE FUTURE: A glimpse into the permanent campus of Uttara University. An ultra-modern campus that boasts state-of-the-art facilities and is fully-equipped to facilitate the advancement of knowledge and make it accessible for all.

University of Asia Pacific (UAP)

Students deciding to enrol at UAP can expect a learning environment which is enhanced by modern laboratories, well-equipped libraries, and a varied range of co-curricular activities. UAP also works to actively foster creativity, advanced knowledge, and technological innovation by supporting faculty members in research, publication, and knowledge-sharing with peers.

Mst Anika Antara Prodhan, a final year student at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, says, "Faculties here are great but I will have to say that the peer support we have here has been very good for me from an academic perspective. We push each other to do better but there is also a healthy level of competitiveness. There are also clubs to support our extracurricular interests. I would say overall, a student can expect an amazing learning environment."

As for notable alumni, UAP boasts an impressive roster of candidates, such as Muhammad Mahbubul Haq, who obtained his Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) from the Toronto Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology (TIPT) and is currently serving as the President of UAP's Ex. Pharmacy Students Association (ESPA); Dr Shafayet Ahmed, alumnus of the Department of Civil Engineering, currently working as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Civil and Construction Engineering at Western Michigan University, USA; Dr S. M. Jamil Uddin from the same department, an Assistant Professor at the Department of Construction Management at Florida Gulf Coast University, and Atiqur Rahman, alumnus of the CSE Department, who was recently elected as the first Bangladeshi-Swedish citizen member and secretary of Sweden's cricket board.

International Standard University (ISU)

For students looking to pursue an engineering degree, ISU is an excellent option. Apart from various scholarship opportunities, the university is currently trying to establish credit transfer opportunities for its students with esteemed universities. Additionally, ISU has its own research centre and a highly effective Career Development Centre, which helps students get an edge when it comes to applying for jobs and internships. Overall, the university has established a wonderful environment for aspiring professionals to learn, connect, and be mentored by industry experts across various fields. ISU is also committed to maintaining high standards for all students, ensuring that they not only benefit from the knowledgeable faculty members but also immerse themselves in the extracurriculars and enthralling student life.

Reflecting on this, Md. Rafsan Jani, a student in the Department of Textile Engineering, echoes a similar sentiment, "I find my peers to be supportive, and the sense of community at the university helps create connections that contribute to a positive university experience."

State University of Bangladesh (SUB)

Located in Dhanmondi with plans to shift to their permanent campus in Purbachal, SUB is an institution with a diverse student body, offering a wide range of academic disciplines for their students to choose from. SUB facilitates student development and their innate leadership capabilities under some of the most highly qualified educators of the country. The university has also allocated various categories of scholarships for prospective students.

Anyone considering enrolment at SUB should also get to know about the university's vibrant campus life, which hosts numerous clubs and various events that take place frequently. At the end of one's academic journey, students leave with not just a valuable degree but also priceless memories.

Kabbo Saha, one of SUB's pharmacy students, shares, "SUB actually has its Sports Academy. Here, we have teams for almost all sports you can think of – football, basketball, cricket, etc. It's an active university club and interested students can receive training from our reputed coaches here as well."

Presidency University (PU)

PU, located in Gulshan, is a distinguished private institution that embraces a diverse student body from various cultural backgrounds. This diversity enhances the overall learning experience, fostering an atmosphere of tolerance and understanding.

Fariya Khan Smrity, a student from the English department, shares, "Students should know a few things before enrolling here. For instance, our semester structure has changed since 2022 and now we follow a bi-semester system. There are many waivers under different categories so it is a very good option if you are looking for a cost-effective place to get a degree. And it goes without saying that we have some of the friendliest faculties who will make your time here enjoyable."

The university also hosts a variety of clubs, including the Presidency University Sports Club and Presidency University Well-being Club.

Furthermore, the institution actively promotes research across departments, inspiring both students and faculty to explore new frontiers of knowledge. Notably, each faculty member is mandated to publish at least one research paper in an indexed journal annually.