We impart quality education with moral values

International Standard University aims to provide social service through quality education imbued with moral values. The university ensures its commitment to excellence as a seat of learning through devotion, hard work, and sincerity.

We have worked tirelessly to ensure significant progress during challenging periods. With the unwavering support and dedication of the Board of Trustees and academic and administrative members, we have explored various avenues to foster innovation and maintain quality in education and research. Collaborations with diverse industries and authorities, such as Standard Group Ltd., University Grants Commission (UGC), Bangladesh Accreditation Council (BAC), and associated academic and corporate institutions, have been instrumental in this endeavor. We have enhanced the university's capacity to invest in student development, teaching, and research activities.

Our faculty members, with higher degrees from top-ranked universities domestically and internationally, are innovative and attuned to the evolving times. The curriculum, the cornerstone of each department's courses, promotes critical thinking and adaptability, equipping students with the knowledge and skills to navigate the challenges of the 4th industrial revolution.

Furthermore, we have provided extensive support and opportunities for student career progression and development, fostering outstanding research and innovation that prioritize student well-being.

The university has forged successful collaborations with corporate entities, enhancing students' abilities and facilitating practical application of knowledge for career development. Our campus boasts state-of-the-art technology, providing students and faculty members with access to top-notch lab facilities, libraries, and journals for staying updated.

Prof. Dr Abdul Awal Khan, Vice Chancellor, International Standard University

To foster scholarly research, the university has established the Center for Research, Development, and Publications (CRDP), facilitating cutting-edge research on national and global scales.

Additionally, the Center for Higher Studies and Career Development (CHSCD) aims to provide job opportunities for financially disadvantaged students, ensuring unhindered pursuit of their studies. Our programs are designed to prepare graduates for real-world industry situations, with many courses taught by faculty members with industrial backgrounds. Lab facilities and internship programs before graduation further familiarize ISU graduates with the industrial environment, supplemented by frequent industrial visits for Business, Science, and Engineering students.