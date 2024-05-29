We blend theory with practice

For parents, educational institutions are places where they hope their children will receive proper guidance and resources to navigate their professional terrain successfully. Unfortunately, the government allocates the least amount of budget for the education sector, resulting in a disparity in the quality of education. Neighbouring countries like India, Afghanistan, and Nepal allocate at least five percent of their budget for education, whereas Bangladesh allocates less than two percent.

Prof. Dr Abu Yousuf Md Abdullah, Chairman, Northern University of Bangladesh

There is little scope for teachers to conduct proper research, and their necessities such as salary or career pursuits are often neglected by the system. Moreover, youths are supposed to be the future of our country, but without proper education, they cannot illustrate their potential, posing a challenge for the country to flourish.

These are fundamental aspects that the entire nation needs to understand. If you look at students from private universities, they perform better than public university students, as universities like BRAC and North South University have achieved world rankings. Private universities also face a shortage of teachers because many talented individuals opt for BCS exams or go abroad, contributing to brain drain.

To address the faculty crisis, we are pursuing strategic partnerships with selected universities. We have already collaborated with two Malaysian universities and are in talks with Indian universities.

When it comes to equipping students with useful skill sets and knowledge to make them competitive in the global market, providing certain opportunities and incentives is crucial. Corporate partnerships can play a significant role in this regard, benefiting both students and the country as a whole.

We consistently engage with department heads to ensure that courses incorporate practical aspects alongside theoretical knowledge. Involving alumni also allows students to gain insights into the industry.

Though we have yet to incorporate topics such as artificial intelligence or data science, we recognize the need to structure our educational system around this evolution.