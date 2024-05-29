An environment designed for learning

The International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) is one of the leading private universities in Bangladesh, maintaining a conscientious focus on social development across the country by providing higher education to those who cannot afford it otherwise. Eminent academician Prof Dr M Alimullah Miyan founded IUBAT in 1991. The university focuses on social equity, justice, and gender equality while maintaining its high standards of education and research on a world-class campus.

IUBAT emphasizes career planning from the very first semester to prepare students to successfully pursue their future careers. The university is investing more in research and innovation to further improve global rankings, in addition to maintaining its close networks with potential employers and global universities.

The Fourth and Fifth Industrial Revolutions, the fast advancement of technology, global climate change and sustainability, and rapid socio-economic-political change are calling for new sets of knowledge and skills for graduates for employment. IUBAT is aware of this development, continuously monitoring the changes, and incorporating the implications of the developments and changes by making necessary adjustments and improvements in the courses and curricula of their academic programs. IUBAT undertakes several measures for this purpose:Periodic but regular scanning of the local and international employment scenario; conducting periodic surveys of employers to understand the nature of knowledge and skills they need from employees; establishing close linkages with employers' representatives by making them members of the Industry Advisory Council in the respective academic programs for sharing their expertise in designing courses and curricula; inviting them to teach part-time, be guest speakers in courses, offer seminars on employment issues, and attend conferences and workshops; monitoring the higher education ecosystem to identify changes and improvements necessary to meet the needs of evolving and upcoming knowledge and skill sets development; encouraging students and faculty to pursue lifelong learning to upgrade knowledge and reskill themselves.

Prof. Dr Abdur Rab,Vice-Chancellor, International University of Business Agriculture and Technology

IUBAT has recently upgraded the curricula of its programs, added new programs, trained teachers, and refreshed its education ecosystem. While preparing students for success in employment, the university emphasizes knowledge, skills, attitudes, and education quality appropriate for the job market. From the very first semester, IUBAT stresses education and career planning. The full-semester internship program helps students gain practical job experience. The placement office assists students in securing jobs and internships, while the alumni association helps them create strong connections necessary for their career progression. IUBAT closely networks with potential employers and has signed a number of MOUs with corporate houses.

With the slogan "An environment designed for learning," the IUBAT community educates its students about the importance of nature and how to nurture it. We offer a mandatory grooming course that emphasizes leading a modern life without harming the environment.

The long-term vision is to produce at least one professional graduate from each village/ward under the theme of 'Education for every qualified person, with finance for the meritorious but needy.'

The university is already pursuing a plan to further improve the quality of education through Outcome-based Education (OBE), recruiting the best teachers, admitting higher-quality students, and creating more teaching-learning facilities. It continuously monitors progress in improving the quality of education and takes corrective actions.