A Creative Destination for the Nation

Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology (SMUCT) is the first creative university in this region and widely recognized as the 'Creative Destination of the Nation'. Currently, the University operates with five different faculties, namely, the Faculty of Design and Technology, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Business, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, and Faculty of Fine and Performing Arts, under which a total of 18 departments from various disciplines conduct academic activities smoothly with 32 programs.

To ensure the required skills and knowledge of students, we implement well-designed curriculums and innovative teaching methodologies and approaches, integrating technological advancements and contemporary practices, primarily focusing on Fashion Design, Apparel Manufacturing, Graphic Design & Multimedia, Architecture, Interior Architecture, Computer Science, and Engineering, among others.

We guide students to explore and utilize their capabilities, strengthening their critical thinking, analytical, and leadership skills to enable them to envision their respective careers and face challenges in global settings. To establish joint collaborative initiatives, we have entered into numerous MoUs with corporate houses working in various sectors of Bangladesh. One of the major objectives of these initiatives is to provide industrial attachment for our future graduates by deploying our students as interns in their establishments.

Prof. Dr Md Shah-E-Alam, Vice Chancellor, Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology

The University has established a modern architecturally spectacular permanent campus with a Wi-Fi network, hi-tech and equipped classrooms, modern IT labs, and a Library Management System with an e-library, providing modern and updated IT and library facilities. Additionally, well-organized modern pattern galleries, exhibition galleries, ramp stages, sewing labs, CAD labs, design and animation studios, dance and music studios, architectural studios, and more are available for academic programs. Provisions are also made for students to display their works in our gallery, namely, "Creative the Art Gallery," as well as in international art galleries.

We appoint highly qualified and experienced teachers with adequate subject knowledge and previous reputable work experience. Presently, in addition to regular teachers, several senior reputed faculties from public and private universities work here as adjunct faculty.

Moreover, we often arrange subject and practical-based seminars, training sessions, and symposiums for students. We provide opportunities for different employers to organize job airs on our campus to strengthen mutual interaction, explore students' knowledge and skills, and students are also sent outside the campus to attend such fairs.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) is characterized by new technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and the Internet of Things, reshaping the world. It poses significant development challenges as well as opportunities for Bangladesh. Additionally, the Government of Bangladesh has set the target of attaining the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology is playing a proactive role in helping to implement the above goal by ensuring quality higher education with creativity.

The graduates of SMUCT apply their acquired knowledge, talent, and creativity with patriotism, integrity, and dedication to build a Smart Bangladesh.