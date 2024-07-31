Overall financial welfare of customers

Mohammad Masoom

Managing Director & CEO, Citizens Bank

Being a new bank in a stiffly competitive market scenario, we focused on launching individual deposit accounts with competitive rates of return for our savings account holders. In accordance with our institutionally ingrained objective to ensure the overall financial welfare of our most valued clients across different segments, we have formulated a good array of financial products. The prominent ones are as follows:

Deposit Products: i) Citizens Mashik Ay Songsthan, ii) Citizens Arthik Utkorsota, iii) Citizens Millionaire, iv) Citizens School Savers and v) Citizens Nirapod Orjon (for senior citizens)

Loan Products: i) Citizens Abason, ii) Citizens Dream Drive, iii) Citizens Ettayadi and iv) Citizens Lifestyle

Apart from these, additional financial welfare-oriented products are available based on feedback reports.

Citizens Bank does not prefer to be a conventional lender; rather, we prioritize providing financial solutions by extending credit facilities and customizing the requirements of clients across different segments. Our bank incorporates the tagline "Today, Tomorrow, Together," underpinning that we always remain beside our clients during both their good and bad days. We always extend assistance to bail our borrowing customers out of financial debacles, provided that they are not willful defaulters.

We intend to get involved with the customer's business plan as part of our effort to materialize their dreams by creating affordability without burdening them with debt, whether for their business or personal loans, such as when buying their dream home. Besides, we have already launched value-added products targeting senior citizens and are planning to roll out retirement benefit-oriented deposit products to maximize their financial benefits.

From the very inception, we have attached importance to becoming one of the most acceptable tech-savvy banks by ensuring adequate convergence between finance and technology, i.e., fintech. Keeping this objective in view, we have IT-enabled the following range of services, which we launched from the very first day of our commercial operations. The prominent ones include:

•e-KYC account opening through web and Android mobile apps

•Internet Banking & Mobile Apps "Citizens Fast" with the following value-added services: Fund Transfer, BEFTN, RTGS, NPSB, Wallet Fund Transfer (bKash, Nagad, Rocket, etc.), FDR & Scheme Account Opening, Mobile Top-Up, Positive Pay Instruction, Stop Payment Request, etc.

•Deployment of 24/7 call center services

•SMS alert services

•ATM/CRM transactions and other services

We are also committed to adopting even more sophisticated IT-enabled services as part of our sincerest efforts to be at the forefront of financial technology.