Holistic Approach to financial well-being

Emranul Huq

Managing Director & CEO, Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank offers different savings and investment options for its customers. The major savings plans include: General Savings Account, Senior Citizen Accounts, Aroni Women's Savings Account, Student Banking Accounts, Sufola Accounts – dedicated savings account for farmers, Payroll Accounts – for corporate clients, Islamic Savings Accounts, and Joma Savings Accounts – dedicated to daily wage earners.

Our investment options for individual customers include Short Notice Deposits, Fixed Deposits, Deposit Pension Schemes, Nano Savings Scheme – digital DPS Scheme opened through bKash, Special Deposit Scheme, Lakhopoti Deposit Plans, Kotipoti Deposit Plans, Honorable Citizens Pension Scheme, and EduSavings Plan.

We assist our customers in managing and consolidating their debt by offering balance transfer options, providing debt consolidation loans, rescheduling/restructuring, giving reminders and alert services, suggesting payment plans, and conducting negotiations on how much customers can or need to pay if they have trouble paying back installments. In certain cases, the tenure is revised.

Dhaka Bank also plays a crucial role in helping customers plan for their future by informing them regarding various DPS plans and providing them with long-term FDR schemes with high-value returns.

Moreover, we provide secured loans or overdraft facilities against customers' deposits to fill the shortfalls that they have during major investments (car loan, home loan, or student file processing).

To enhance personal finance management for customers through digital platforms, Dhaka Bank has taken several steps:

DBL Go mobile app solution – Using the mobile banking application, customers can tag multiple accounts and track their transactions through each account. Not only accounts, but customers can also tag their Dhaka Bank credit card and check its transaction history, available balance, total outstanding amount, minimum due payments, and payment date updates. Customers can track their loan history and payment updates similarly to that of credit cards. They can open and track DPS and FDR details.

Internet Banking – Similar to the mobile application solution, customers can avail themselves of all the same services through the internet banking solution.

Self-Banking Service – Customers can open FDRs and DPSs anytime and from anywhere using the portal. To provide hassle-free solutions, customers who successfully open an FDR or DPS will receive their acknowledgment via email.

Nano Loan Solution (eRin) – Dhaka Bank introduced an instant nano personal loan facility through the Dhaka Bank eRin platform. Dhaka Bank customers in need of urgent funds can instantly register their eRin ID and apply for a loan from BDT 1,000 to BDT 50,000. Customers can repay the amount within a tenor of 03 months or 06 months.