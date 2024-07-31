Flexible Options for savings and investments

A. K. M. KamruzZaman

FCMA, Acting Managing Director, LankaBangla Finance

LankaBangla Finance PLC. is a leading non-bank financial institution in the country, operating directly in the money market and in the capital market through its subsidiaries. For individual customers, our deposit and investment products and services are designed and customized to cater to almost all savings and investment needs. Customers can choose the tenure of deposits, the mode of deposits, the flexibility of deposits, and the target outcomes from the deposits.

For example, on the deposit side, we offer products for short, medium, and long terms, each with various features. Short-term products (ranging from 3 to 12 months) and medium-term products (ranging from 13 to 60 months) include:

• Classic TDR: A fixed-term deposit where interest and principal are paid at maturity.

• Earn First Deposit: Allows customers to earn interest in advance, with the option to reinvest that amount for a higher return.

• Periodic Return Term Deposit: Offers interest payments periodically (monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or yearly).

• Shohoj Sanchoy: Provides flexibility for customers to choose their own tenure.

• Quick Sanchoy: Allows an initial deposit with equal monthly deposits thereafter until maturity.

• Money Builder: Functions like a DPS, with equal monthly investments until maturity.

• Flexi Deposit: Offers the option to deposit an initial fixed amount and then add any amount at any time until maturity.

• Long Term (for more than 5 years): Includes Double Money and Triple Money Schemes.

• Shikha and Agroj: We have also specific products under the "Shikha" platform for women and the "Agroj" platform for senior citizens, each with additional benefits.

To build funds in a planned way for major financial milestones, our deposit and investment products are designed with flexibility. For instance, customers can use double money or triple money schemes with their existing funds to multiply their savings. They can also build additional funds from ongoing incomes through periodic savings schemes over a targeted timeline. After the target timeline, they can either purchase a home with the matured funds or invest in our "Periodic Return Term Deposit" schemes to receive monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or yearly interest for their post-retirement needs. Furthermore, we offer credit facilities for such milestones, like buying a home or car, under our retail financial services.

LankaBangla has developed secure and reliable ICT infrastructure. Our "FinSmart" app allows customers to open deposit and loan/credit card accounts digitally, access their account information anytime, and receive notifications about their transactions and various offers. We have integrated our systems with almost all transaction channels, such as BEFTN, BDRTGS, various MFS/PSP channels, and banking apps, so that our customers can execute transactions in real-time, anytime, online, digitally, and securely.