Diverse products & excellent customer service

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury

Managing Director, Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank, a leading third-generation private commercial bank, has established its reputation through prudent policies, diverse banking products, and excellent customer service. We offer various savings accounts and investment options, each with distinct benefits, including the Savings Bank Account (SB), Savings Bank Account for MSS, MBL Bonus Sanchay Hishab, MBL Probasi Sanchaya Hishab, and School Banking. Additionally, a range of savings scheme deposits is also available, such as Masik Sanchaya Prokolpo (MSP), Digun Briddhi Amanat Prokolpo (DBAP), Poribar Surokkha Amanat Prokolpo (PSAP), MBL Probasi Masik Sanchaya Prokolpo, MBL Kotipoti Monthly Savings Scheme, Aporajita Masik Munafa Prokolpo (AMMP), and MBL Nari Sanchay Prokolpo, among others, catering to different customer needs.

Mercantile Bank assists its customers in managing and consolidating their debt through various strategies. We provide counseling services to help clients understand the effects of consolidating debt and offer ways to manage it. There are balance transfer alternatives that allow clients to move debt with a high interest rate to another with a lower interest rate. This can improve the debt-repayment process and, in the long run, help customers save money. We work with consumers to arrange suitable payment schedules and offer more affordable options for repaying their debt by negotiating with the bank. By sending alerts and notifications to customers to keep track of their account balances, payment due dates, and any late fees, we also assist our clients in paying on time and avoiding additional fees.

Mercantile Bank offers various services to help clients achieve their long-term goals. A variety of appealing savings plans and lending choices support consumers in reaching their long-term objectives and addressing their financial needs. For instance, Mashik Munafa Amanat Prokolpo, Digun Briddhi Amanat Prokolpo, and readily available loans such as house furnishing loans and loans for outfitting a home, among others.

Fintechs and digital banking have completely redesigned the banking experience by emphasizing 24/7 accessibility, extremely quick transactions, and user-friendly interfaces. Mercantile Bank is reinventing personal banking by utilizing digital technology to handle transactions at lightning speed, drastically cut operating costs, and provide individualized services based on the needs of each customer. Our bank offers its clients round-the-clock banking services via ATMs, upgraded core banking technologies such as "TEMENOS-T24," mobile and online banking, and a digital platform called "MBL Rainbow." This paradigm shift has increased Mercantile Bank's operating efficiency and enhanced the client experience.