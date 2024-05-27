The Bangladesh paint industry has been undergoing significant transitions since independence. Thanks to the contributions of local paint manufacturers, taking the lead role in establishing full-fledged paint manufacturing units, mostly centered around Chittagong port city due to ease of raw materials and better connectivity by road, water, and rail across the country. In the late 80s, multinational companies began investing in plants, machinery, and establishing QC and R&D setups. Now, the paints industry is not limiting itself to meeting domestic paint consumption and coatings requirements but also ensuring exports to some extent with benchmark product quality produced at their factories.

Since the paints industry is highly reliant on raw materials procured from overseas, banking regulations, foreign exchange rates, margins, duties, tariffs, and freight availability heavily influence the availability and price of paints and their solutions. At present, the market size of the paints industry is more than BDT 4500 Crs with an annual growth of approximately 7%-8%.

With the increasing number of township developments, structural transformations from mid-size building structures to mega-structures, condominiums, exploration of hotels, tourism, and recreating centers, and other urban amenities, the usage of safe and healthy paints is of paramount importance for the protection of fixed assets, on top of the aesthetic beautification of structures. Sustainability, environmental protection, and low volatile organic compounds are major challenges for the paints industry, which come with a lot of research and costs.

One of the global players in paints and coatings, AkzoNobel B.V., is working towards attaining and maintaining benchmark quality through its world-famous brands Dulux, International, and Interpon in the Bangladesh market. We are keen to work with our partners; i.e., industry and allied industries, including social groups who are not only directly related to our value chain but also indirectly facilitate in building the country.