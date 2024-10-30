A new benchmarkin the detergent industry

Ahsraful Ambia

Managing Director & CEO

Remark HB Limited

In a significant stride for the local manufacturing sector, Orix, a leading brand of Remark HB Limited and an affiliate of Remark LLC, USA, has commenced operations at its own fully automated laundry detergent plant. The advanced facility is set to redefine the detergent market with its modern technology, innovative design, and sustainable practices.

The detergent plant employs the latest technology from Germany and India, combined with a system inspired by Ballestra, Italy, to ensure precise uniform mixing. This detail-oriented approach results in high-performance detergents that not only effectively protect fabrics but also safeguard users' hands, aligning with Orix's 'Mild on Hands' product feature.

In addition to its advanced technology, Orix's plant is recognized as one of the most hygienic manufacturing facilities in the country. This distinction is achieved through the integration of cleanroom technology and strict adherence to industrial Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards, ensuring exceptional hygiene throughout the production process.

Unlike many traditional detergent plants, which are often criticized for their environmental impact, the Orix facility is designed with sustainability in mind. The plant's eco-friendly operations ensure that it does not adversely affect the surrounding environment or local communities. By implementing these green practices, Orix sets a new standard for environmental and manufacturing responsibility in the detergent industry.

Orix also emphasizes energy efficiency within its manufacturing processes. This focus on energy efficiency not only conserves resources but also demonstrates Orix's leadership in sustainable manufacturing.

We are committed to delivering quality products to our consumers. However, some policy issues need to be addressed. Comprehensive policy support could help the domestic industry grow, as well as reduce its tax burden while bringing more revenue to the state coffers.

Orix is committed to setting a new benchmark in the detergent industry by aligning our manufacturing processes with global standards. Our goal is not only to transform the local market landscape but also to establish Orix as a trusted household name on the international stage.

Orix's operational excellence positions it to lead the detergent market in Bangladesh, establishing new standards for efficacy, safety, and environmental stewardship. This development marks a notable achievement for Remark HB Limited and underscores its ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability in the manufacturing sector.