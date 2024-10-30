Committed to Quality in Every Product

Dr. A. Q. M. Mohiuddin

Managing Director Radiant Care Limited

Radiant Care is committed to meeting the diverse needs of customers from all walks of life. We have launched our maiden brand, Redy, as a colour guard detergent powder, and we are also developing detergent powders focused on basic cleaning and stain removal. For all these detergent solutions, we are adopting the latest formulations and technologies to enhance our customers' product experience. At Radiant, we pride ourselves on delivering quality in every product.

With Redy detergent powder, we have introduced active colour shield technology with advanced enzymes and bright boosters, setting it apart from the competition. Our active ingredients ensure that colours remain vibrant even after multiple washes, allowing people to enjoy their favourite clothes for longer.

As a new entrant to the market, we recognize the intensifying competition with the arrival of several local brands, making it increasingly challenging to secure retail shelf space. Additionally, the economic situation remains unfavourable, with rising commodity prices and a dollar crisis affecting our operations.

Radiant also embraces a philanthropic vision. We are committed to environmental responsibility, which is why we obtained clearance from the Ministry of Environment before beginning production. Our workers follow strict safety protocols to prevent direct contact with chemicals by wearing aprons, masks, gloves, shoes, and head covers at the production site. We are exploring biodegradable paper packaging to be more environmentally friendly, though implementing this change may take time.

Globally, eco-friendly and hypoallergenic products are gaining traction among customers, albeit gradually. We also observe a demand for products that meet multiple needs with a single detergent. Furthermore, liquid detergents and tablets are becoming increasingly popular in other countries. Radiant Care Ltd. is actively monitoring these trends and exploring feasible ways to incorporate this new generation of products into our range.