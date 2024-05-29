Nepal were unfortunate not to go through to the Super 10s of the 2014 T20 World Cup, their debut campaign, as they were edged by Bangladesh on net run-rate.

The Himalayan nation have a chance to brush those sorrows aside a decade later as they have Bangladesh in their group this time around but also will have the company of two heavyweights in South Africa and Sri Lanka.

However, Nepal can certainly shake things up in the pecking order and mark their appearance if they can conjure up a few upsets.

And they might be better equipped this time to do so. An in-form Paudel will lead the side on their return to the major event.

The selectors rewarded performers who shone in the ACC Premier Cup in Oman followed by a five-match T20I series against the West Indies A team.

The squad features Dipendra Singh Airee and Sompal Kami, the only player from Nepal's 2014 campaign.

SQUAD

Rohit Paudel (C), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee

KEY PLAYER

Rohit Paudel

Paudel has emerged as one of Nepal's integral figures in the batting line-up. He scored the most runs in the recent series against West Indies A, amassing 265 runs, including a 54-ball 112, spearheading a successful 200-plus run-chase.

Stat Attack

T20 World Cup Appearance: 2nd

T20 World Cup Performance: Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1

DID YOU KNOW?

All-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee smashed six sixes in an over to become the third batsman ever to achieve the feat in a T20I, in a match against Qatar in April.

FORM GUIDE: L, L, W, W, W, W, L, W, NR, L