Ritesh Ranjan

Head of Business,

Transcom Electronics

In ensuring the reliability and efficiency of our air conditioning units to meet the high demand for cooling solutions, Transcom Digital implements a comprehensive approach encompassing product diversity, customer benefits, and top-notch after-sales service.

Firstly, our extensive range of AC brands, including Daikin, Hitachi, Transtec, and Candy, caters to diverse customer needs across various market segments. Each brand offers distinct features and benefits, from energy efficiency to premium quality, ensuring that every customer finds a suitable option to combat the scorching summer temperatures in Bangladesh. Recently, we have heard from customers that with the steep rise in temperatures in Bangladesh, most AC units are not cooling efficiently. Furthermore, our commitment to customer satisfaction doesn't end at the point of sale. Our after-sales service team, trained directly by the brands themselves, ensures proper installation within 24 hours of notice and utilizes original parts for maintenance. By adhering to brand guidelines, we guarantee the longevity and optimal performance of our products, enhancing their reliability and efficiency even after purchase.

In conclusion, Transcom Digital stands out as the preferred choice for AC purchases, offering a seamless and satisfying shopping experience with a wide variety of world-renowned brands, best-in-market offers, and top-notch after-sales service.