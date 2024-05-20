Our ACs create a healthy environment

MHM Fairoz

Managing Director & CEO, Singer Bangladesh Limited

When it comes to reliability, Singer plays a progressive role in the consumer mindset with our diverse product ranges catering to different consumer segments, assuring quality and durability. Considering the scorching temperatures in Bangladesh, we promise the following to our valuable customers:

We have introduced R32 gas in our new range of air conditioners through our "Green Inverter" technology, which protects the ozone layer and ensures maximum cooling capacity while saving up to 60% energy.

Our 4-in-1 filter and HEPA filter provide maximum purified air by trapping very small particles, including dust, pollen, mold spores, and even some bacteria and viruses. This helps create a healthy environment for those with allergies, asthma, or other respiratory conditions, as well as for newborns.

Our Singer AC range includes both inverter and non-inverter models at affordable price points. We also offer various payment options, including easy installment plans.

We provide a 5-year compressor warranty and a 3-year service warranty to guarantee hassle-free after-sales service. Additionally, we have a dedicated 24/7 customer care service with a toll-free number: 0800-0016482.

Furthermore, every year we run a "Free Cleaning Service" campaign for customers who have purchased any brand of AC from either Singer showrooms or dealer points.