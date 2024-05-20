Gree’s G-Boost inverter saves up to 60% energy

Md Nurul Afser

DMD, Electro Mart

Gree always insists on prioritizing quality and abides by the principles of integrity management, customer orientation, strict focus on quality control, and systematic construction. Gree boasts the world's first G-boost inverter compressor, which is efficient and energy-saving. Gree air conditioners have high energy efficiency ratings, effectively reducing energy costs. Gree's proprietary G-Boost inverter technology can save up to 60% of energy consumption compared to traditional air conditioners. Gree ACs are enriched with built-in inverter technology, making them environmentally friendly. G-Tech, with its 5-level washing and water-electricity separation, enhances your comfort and peace of mind.

Electro Mart Group, the country's leading manufacturer and marketer of electronic products, has been distributing Gree ACs in the Bangladesh market for over 25 years, earning credibility, reputation, and trust.

Now, the group has manufactured, supplied, and marketed a new series of ACs. For the reliability and efficiency of our air conditioning units, we have available supplies all over the country, more than 6000 trained technicians and service engineers, 50 service centers, and partner outlets. Recently, Gree won the Superbrand Award in Bangladesh.

Gree manufactures and markets residential ACs such as split wall-mounted, cassette, ceiling, floor-standing, and portable types. Gree also manufactures ducted type air conditioners, all inverter-controlled multi VRF systems, and magnetic bearing chiller air conditioning systems, selling them worldwide.

Gree is committed to changing lives with state-of-the-art technologies.