Customers favor Walton ACs for their advanced features

Md. Tanvir Rahman

Chief Business Officer, Walton Air Conditioner

Once considered a luxury item, air conditioners have now become essential due to scorching heat, climate change, infrastructure, and socio-economic development, along with the increasing purchasing power and changing behavior of consumers. To meet the high demand for cooling solutions and make people's lives more comfortable, our Research and Innovation team, consisting of highly talented and experienced engineers, is working relentlessly to produce the world's most advanced air conditioners.

Walton ACs have gained widespread acceptance as the leading domestic brand for their extensive power savings, cutting-edge technology and features, diverse models, affordable prices, and best after-sales service. Walton ACs can run perfectly in temperatures up to 52 degrees Celsius. Our 6-star ACs are functional at a voltage range of 100-300V, inverter ACs at 130-280V, and non-inverters at 170-364V. Walton ACs have passed the IPX-4 rain test and have a surge protection feature of 4.2kV. Fire-retardant plastic material and anti-corrosive industrial solutions are used on Walton ACs, which come with 100% BTU.

Walton produces and markets environmentally friendly and energy-efficient air conditioners, using inverter technology compressors and R-32 gas. Customers prefer Walton ACs for their many advanced features, including a 5-inch TFT color display that shows various important information like running data, performance, timing, indoor and outdoor temperature, IoT smart control system, frost clean, air plasma, and 3-in-one converter technology.

We provide our AC customers with a one-year replacement facility, a 10-year guarantee on the compressor, a 3-year warranty on spare parts, and one year of free after-sales service.