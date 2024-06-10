We conduct over 70 tests before delivery

Walton has one of the largest Research & Innovation centres in this industry, with over 800 highly talented and experienced engineers focused on reliability. Over time, we continuously update the design and features of our refrigerators to align with technological advancements and the evolving needs and preferences of customers in both domestic and international markets. We ensure over 70 tests before delivering a single product.

We develop products tailored to the weather patterns and consumer behaviours of our country. This commitment is evident in the innovative features we incorporate into our products. For instance, our wide range of offerings includes features such as wide voltage range support and overvoltage protection technology, catering to the specific needs of our customers. Furthermore, our Research and Innovation (R&I) division is dedicated to continuous research aimed at enhancing the energy efficiency of our products.

We manufacture products according to the standards of Europe and America, making them suitable for developed countries worldwide. As a result, we have successfully exported to more than 40 countries.

Producing energy-efficient and environmentally friendly refrigerators is our top priority. By including eco-friendly design, adopting foaming technology, and using R600a refrigerant, Walton refrigerators use MSO Plus (Matrix Seeped Optimization) inverter technology, which saves up to 75% electricity. This technology, based on the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT), automatically ensures the highest internal cooling performance of the refrigerator at the lowest electricity cost according to the outside temperature. Walton is the first in Bangladesh to manufacture and market refrigerators with a 5-star energy rating from BSTI.

Walton has introduced AIoT refrigerators to Bangladeshi consumers, enabling users to control their appliances remotely via smartphones, providing convenience and flexibility from anywhere in the world. Our cloud-based monitoring system enhances the consumer experience.