We aim to enter European and American markets

We have been selling Konka products in Bangladesh since 1998. Initially, we imported our products from China. When we began, we were the first company to offer a 5-year warranty period for our products. We built a relationship of trust with our customers by ensuring quality products at reasonable prices. In 2004, we commenced assembling our products locally in Bangladesh. By 2015, we initiated a joint effort to establish a factory in Sonargaon, Narayanganj, which became operational in 2018. Local production ensured that our products and designs were compatible with the country's environment. Additionally, we focused on research and development to meet the demands of our consumers and expanded our operations, further strengthening the trust our consumers had in us.

We ensure that our products are environmentally friendly. Our materials are FDI-approved, and we adhere to European standards to preserve food quality.

We have already introduced some new technologies and innovations in the field. Konka refrigerators can cool storage quicker, reduce electricity consumption by 71 percent, and maintain the quality of food items. Our products also guarantee that different types of items can be stored together without concerns about odor transfer or bacterial contamination.

We plan to expand and cater to the demands of the entire market, with the eventual goal of exporting our products abroad. We have already begun working towards this goal, starting with neighbouring countries. Ultimately, we aim to enter the markets of Europe and America, branding our products as "Made in Bangladesh".