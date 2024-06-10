Top fridge deals for your Eid comfort

As the festive season of Eid-Ul-Adha approaches, electronics showrooms transform into vibrant hubs of activity, adorned with eye-catching posters and enticing offer cards hanging from the ceiling. This year, a plethora of deals on fridges awaits customers, with both international distributors and local manufacturers showcasing hundreds of models to cater to the diverse needs of all. From energy-efficient designs to spacious and stylish options, explore the myriad of special offers on fridges and find the perfect one to celebrate this joyous occasion.

Become a millionaire

Walton bestows special benefits to customers during every major festival, and this year is no exception. Walton's 'Digital Campaign Season 20' has been running nationwide sinceMarch 1 in preparation for the upcoming Eid. Under this campaign, buyers have the opportunity to become non-stop millionaires.

"So far, 38 buyers from different regions of the country have become millionaires through this campaign, each receiving BDT 10 lakh in cash. Several buyers also received cash vouchers worth BDT 1 lakh. Every purchase of electronics guarantees gifts under this campaign," said Tahasinul Haq, Chief Business Officer, Walton Refrigerator.

Scratch to Win Gold

Electromart's 'Ghosha Dilei Gold' presents an opportunity for customers to win prizes, including gold jewellery, TVs, air coolers, and other gifts, by scratching cards.

"The success stories are already rolling in, with 50 lucky winners having secured different types of gold jewellery across the country," shared Zulhaj Zubair from Electromart Electronics. The deal commenced last month and promises to keep the excitement going until June 30, ensuring ample time for customers to benefit from this offer. All models of Haiko and Konka fridges are covered under this offer. Purchasing any model of Konka online or in physical stores will benefit the customer with an additional flat 14% discount along with 'Ghosha Dilei Gold'.

Win a 'Hamba'

Minister's offer for the upcoming Eid, 'Fridge Kinun Hamba Jitun,' features a wide array of gifts including cash, gift hampers, home appliances, and even cattle, through scratching a card. As part of the campaign, on June 2, a customer residing in Mirpur won cattle by purchasing a Minister fridge. The prices of fridge products range from BDT 24,000 to over BDT 1 lakh 80 thousand.

"Although the offer started at the end of May, it has gained an immense response across the country. So far, we plan to keep the offer valid until Eid. If the demand persists, it may continue until the end of June," said K M G Kibria, Head of Brand and Communication, Minister - Myone Group.

Trade Up and Hit the Jackpot

Transcom Digital's 'Dream Exchange Offer' allows people to get a range of advanced-featured refrigerators and freezers from world-renowned brands including Hitachi, Samsung, Whirlpool, Haier, and its own brand Transtec, catering to every segment of customers.

For those looking to upgrade their appliances, Transcom is providing generous discounts of up to Tk. 60,000 through its refrigerator exchange offer. The jackpot offer includes exciting prizes with every purchase through a scratch card. "Customers can enjoy significant cash discounts of up to 45% on selected models," said an expert from Transcom. Customers will receive complimentary gifts with their refrigerator purchase, along with the convenience of free home delivery services.

Twice the Joy

Given the upcoming Eid, Jamuna Electronics' 'Double Khushi Offer' promises to boost happiness with every purchase. Customers can enjoy a generous cash discount of up to 30% on Jamuna refrigerators with this offer.

But that's not all—beyond the standard discount, customers stand the chance to win exciting prizes such as refrigerators, AC units, Smart TVs, microwave ovens, and a variety of other home appliances.

"Promotions such as the 'Double Khushi Offer' capture the attention of potential buyers and also serve to stimulate purchasing decisions," said Salim Ullah Salim, Director of Marketing, Jamuna Electronics and Automobiles Ltd.

Tailored Payments

Easy monthly instalment (EMI) options are available throughout the year, offering a convenient solution for customers to manage their finances. Their popularity soars during the festive season, as they provide a helpful way for jobholders and individuals with lower incomes to comfortably afford larger purchases amidst rising expenses.

A wide array of home appliance manufacturers and distributors, including Transcom Digital, Walton, Electromart, Jamuna, Minister, and Vision, provide EMI options for purchasing fridges. There are two types of EMI currently offered by these companies: one through credit cards and the other via cash, often referred to as 'Shohoj Kisti'.

EMI via Cards

"The flexible payment plans of EMI make it more manageable and affordable by allowing customers to spread the cost of their purchase over several months," said an expert from Transcom Digital.

Many electronics companies extend discounts for purchases made using credit cards from selected financial institutions with which they partner. Purchasing through credit cards benefits the customer with additional EMI facilities, discounts, and attractive cashback offers. Moreover, to enhance savings, it's worthwhile to explore debit card options as well.

There's an opportunity to avail up to a 15% discount when making payments with bank cards at Transcom Digital, with the facility of 0% interest for up to 36 months. Credit and debit cards from 35 banks can be used to buy Konka fridges. Minister, Walton, and Jamuna also offer EMI facilities through credit cards from various banks.

Shohoj Kisti

The Shohoj Kisti instalment option offers a flexible solution for individuals seeking financial assistance without a credit card. With instalment payments spanning from 3 to 12 months, it provides the convenience needed. To qualify for this financing opportunity, the applicant must be employed, whether as a salaried worker, businessperson, landlord, or in any other occupation, subject to terms and conditions with a minimum net income. "It's important to note that not every retail shop offers easy instalment options," said Tahasinul Haq, Chief Business Officer, Walton Refrigerator. Brands such as Transtec, Walton, Jamuna, and Vision provide this offer only in their flagship stores.