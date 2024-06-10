The heart of the home

How refrigerators have transformed our daily living experience

Over the last few decades, refrigerators have transcended mere convenience to become an integral part of daily life in Bangladesh. From urban dwellings to remote rural areas, their affordability has ushered them into homes across the country.

Yet, their significance extends beyond their price tag. Refrigerators have emerged as the beating heart of the home, offering not just chilled beverages, but also a promise of convenience, freshness, and food safety.

Indeed, the refrigerator has woven itself seamlessly into the fabric of Bangladeshi life, touching every aspect of daily existence and enhancing our quality of life in ways both subtle and profound. It is a testament to the transformative power of innovation, and a silent yet indispensable companion in our homes, shaping our routines and rituals with every cool breath it exhales.

Cooking Made Easy!

Imagine coming home after a long day of work and commuting. Cooking your dinner from scratch feels like the biggest burden. This is where a refrigerator has become our everyday companion. With a fridge, our families can buy more groceries for longer periods, store leftovers from meals, and reduce the number of shopping trips.

Transforming women's lives

Refrigerators have also helped shape and transform traditional gender roles. A new Université de Montréal study, titled "Household Technology: Was it the Engine of Liberation?", reveals that modern appliances such as washing machines and refrigerators had a profound impact on 20th-century society. Plug-in conveniences transformed women's lives and enabled them to enter the workforce, says Professor Emanuela Cardia from the Department of Economics of the University. Bangladeshi women have similarly reaped the benefits of refrigerator technology.

Preventing Food Spoilage

In a place like Bangladesh, where humidity levels are high and temperatures sometimes reach 40 degrees, food spoilage poses a critical issue. The solution came in the form of refrigerators, which help prolong the life of perishable items such as vegetables, fruits, meat, and dairy products. This not only limits food waste but also ensures a steady supply of fresh food.

Additionally, families can now purchase food in bulk at cheaper prices. Refrigerators have also made storing seasonal fruits and vegetables much easier. Thanks to them, some seasonal produce is now available throughout the year, whereas previously it would only be available during certain seasons.

Preserving Health and Happiness

Beyond just keeping food cold, the refrigerator has a profound impact on our health. Fresh produce, dairy, and proteins are kept safe to consume, preserving not just food but also our well-being. With the fridge, we can plan balanced meals that nourish our bodies and keep our immune systems strong.

Feasts and Functions

As a nation that is always celebrating something, whether it's the countless Eid invitations or the occasional family functions, all food-related planning has been made easier with refrigerators. We can now cook some dishes, mostly desserts, ahead of the actual event and store them in the fridge. We now have the option to store the leftovers from these hefty feasts to save a few days of cooking as well. During Eid-ul-Adha, fridges serve us tremendously in storing the meat for later use or distribution.

Keeper of Precious Memories

A fridge is often the hub of a home, where family members congregate multiple times a day. In a metaphorical sense, fridges are also a keeper of our fondest family memories that get passed on from one generation to the other.

The front is often adorned with children's artwork, magnets from family vacations, and schedules of busy lives. Each time we reach for something inside, we're greeted by a collage of family moments and milestones. It's a gallery of our lives, ever-changing and always growing.

It's amazing how quickly an object can become like family. Indeed, there isn't a day that goes by when we don't need a fridge.