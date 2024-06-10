Refrigerator Maintenance A must for a stress-free Eid-Ul-Adha

When preparing for Eid-Ul-Adha, ensuring your refrigerator is in top condition is crucial. An efficient refrigerator is essential for storing meat and delicious food, making it a key element of your celebration. Keeping your fridge in optimal health is vital to maintaining the freshness and nutritional value of your food. Here are some tips to maintain your refrigerator and ensure its efficiency, longevity, and ability to keep your food fresh.

Regular Cleaning

It's important to clean your refrigerator monthly to prevent ice build-up, which can reduce the available space and hinder the cooling process. Avoid using harsh chemicals, and instead, opt for soft, cotton cloths soaked in clean water for cleaning the interior. Regular cleaning also helps in maintaining hygiene and preventing food contamination.

Resting Period After Moving

When you move your refrigerator, whether to a new house or another room, it's crucial to let it rest before reconnecting to power. After moving, allow the refrigerator to rest for at least three hours; for new purchases, wait for six hours. This resting period allows the internal gases to settle, ensuring efficient cooling when restarted.

Schedule an annual maintenance check with a professional technician. A thorough inspection and tune-up can help in identifying potential issues early and keep your refrigerator running efficiently. Most of the country's renowned companies such as Walton, Transcom, Minister etc. offer great after-sales services which can make this task easier. "We have 300+ service centers all over Bangladesh with dedicated employees who are ever-ready to extend their helping hands to our customers," says K M G Kibria Sohel, Head of Brand and Communication, Minister - Myone Group. — Annual Maintenance

Positioning and Ventilation

Place your refrigerator at least one foot away from the wall to allow proper air circulation. Avoid locations with high humidity or restricted airflow, especially during the rainy season, to prevent sweating and water droplets from forming on the fridge. "To avoid overheating, make sure the refrigerator is not placed under direct sunlight or close to heat sources," adds Salim Ullah Salim, Director, Marketing, Jamuna Electronics and Automobiles Ltd.

Clean the Condenser Coils

The condenser coils, located at the back or bottom of your refrigerator, are responsible for dissipating heat. Over time, these coils can become clogged with dust and debris, reducing the efficiency of your fridge. Use a condenser coil brush or vacuum attachment to clean the coils every six months to a year.

Check the Door Seals

Ensuring a tight seal or gas casket around your refrigerator door is crucial for maintaining optimal temperature and preventing cool air from escaping. "Make sure the gasket is properly aligned, check for damage, and clean it on a regular basis using a mild soap and water solution. If the problem is severe, you might need to think about changing the gasket to keep the seal working well and saving energy," shares Salim Ullah from Jamuna Electronics and Automobiles Ltd.

Avoid Overloading

Do not overload your refrigerator as it can obstruct air circulation, making it difficult for the fridge to maintain the set temperature. Store food in a way that allows air to circulate freely, ensuring even cooling throughout.

Proper Organization

Store food in appropriate compartments according to their type. "Storing foods without a box or container may cause loss of moisture and taste of food. So, it's always the best practice to keep foods in closed containers," shares Tahasinul Haque, Chief Business Officer, Walton Refrigerator.

Temperature Settings

Set the refrigerator temperature between 2 to 5 degrees Celsius and the deep freezer between -18 to -24 degrees Celsius to keep your food fresh. Regularly check and adjust these settings, especially during summer and winter, to maintain optimal performance.

Avoid Frequent Door Opening

Minimize the frequency of opening the refrigerator door to prevent warm air from entering, which can raise the internal temperature and cause condensation. Ensure the door seals properly to maintain the set temperature.

Cooling Down Food

Allow hot food to cool to room temperature before placing it in the refrigerator. This practice helps in maintaining the internal temperature and reduces the refrigerator's workload, saving energy.

Odor Prevention

Regular cleaning and using odor filters can prevent bad smells. Ensure that any spoiled food is promptly removed to prevent odors from spreading. "Use lukewarm water with lemon drops to remove any bad odors," shares Md. Julhak Hossain, National Sales Manager, Electromart Ltd.

Blocked Drain Lines

Food residues can occasionally block drain lines, leading to water leakage inside the refrigerator. Regularly check and clean the drain hole to prevent such issues.

By following these guidelines, you can ensure that your refrigerator runs efficiently, keeps your food fresh, and has a longer lifespan. Regular maintenance, proper usage, and careful storage practices are key to optimal refrigerator performance.