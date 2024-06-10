How to Clean Your Refrigerator

Maintaining a clean fridge is crucial for preserving the freshness of your food, preventing the buildup of germs that can cross-contaminate food, and avoiding unsightly mold and messes. As Eid-Ul-Adha approaches, follow these straightforward steps to ensure your refrigerator is clean and ready for a healthy and stress-free celebration.

Empty the Fridge:

Start by unplugging the refrigerator to avoid electric damages and remove all food items from your fridge. Dispose of any expired or spoiled items to make sure you're only keeping fresh food.

Clean Shelves and Drawers:

Remove all removable parts, such as shelves and drawers. Soak them in warm, soapy water to loosen any grime and make cleaning easier. Scrub the soaked shelves and drawers with a sponge or cloth. Rinse them thoroughly and ensure they are completely dry before reinserting them into the fridge.

Clean the Interior:

Use a mixture of baking soda and water (2 tablespoons of baking soda to 1 quart of water) to wipe down the interior. Focus on corners and crevices for a thorough clean.

Wipe Down Doors and Gaskets:

Clean the door seals, or gaskets, with warm soapy water to remove any buildup. Wipe the exterior doors with a mild cleaning solution for a polished look.

Replace Shelves and Drawers:

Once dry, replace all the shelves and drawers back into the fridge. Ensure they are securely positioned and properly arranged.

Disinfect and Dry:

Mix equal parts water and white vinegar in a spray bottle and spray the interior and exterior of the refrigerator. Allow it to sit for 10-15 minutes to disinfect and deodorize before thoroughly wiping with a microfiber cloth.

Organize and Return Food Items:

Return the food to the fridge, using containers to organize and keep similar items together. This helps maintain order and makes items easier to find.