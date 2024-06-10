Cool and Convenient
Global brands at your doorstep

Ritesh Ranjan, Head of Business, Transcom Electronics Ltd.

As Qurbani Eid approaches, the demand for large and stylish refrigerators soars. To meet all your refrigeration needs, visit the Transcom Digital showroom, where you will find a vast collection of refrigerators and deep freezers from world-renowned brands such as Hitachi, Samsung, Whirlpool, Haier, and our own brand, world-class Transtec.

Our stylish and spacious refrigerators are designed to meet increased storage demands during the festive season, with the capability to maintain optimal cooling even at temperatures up to 60 degrees Celsius.

Transcom Digital offers a comprehensive range of advanced-featured refrigerators and freezers, catering to every segment of customers. Whether you are looking for budget-friendly options or exclusive Made-in-Japan series, we ensure a perfect fit for all needs and preferences. Our stylish and spacious refrigerators are designed to meet increased storage demands during the festive season, with the capability to maintain optimal cooling even at temperatures up to 60 degrees Celsius.

This Eid-ul-Adha, Transcom Digital presents the "Dream Exchange Offer," the best offer in the country, including:

l   Up to BDT 25,000 cash discount

l    Up to BDT 50,000 exchange offer

l    Up to 15% bank discount

l    A chance to win big through our scratch & win jackpot

l    An exclusive priority card offering 24-hour service, a 10% discount on air tickets, and 0% EMI for 36 months

Don't miss out on these exclusive offers. Visit Transcom Digital and be the first to take advantage of these incredible offers.

