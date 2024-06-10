Did You Know?

Ancient Icehouses of Persia

In 400 BC, Persia's Dasht-e Lut desert birthed the Yakhchal, a precursor to modern icehouses. Despite the scorching heat, this massive stone marvel kept its interior cool, with a straw-covered pit forming ice for crop preservation.

Warmest part of the fridge

The warmest spot in a fridge is its door, while the coldest is typically at the bottom shelf towards the back.

From refriga to refrigerator

'Refrigerator' stems from the Latin 'refriga', meaning "to make cool", aptly reflecting its primary function.

Introduction of Freezer

Originally, refrigerators only had one compartment for storing food. Freezer compartments were later introduced in the 1940s, providing a dedicated space for frozen items.

Most expensive fridge

Meneghini's 'La Cambusa', an Italian luxury fridge, tops the market at over $41,500, boasting features like brass handles, a steam oven, and a Miele coffee system.

Einstein's Fridge Breakthrough

Albert Einstein and Hungarian Physicist Leo Szilard collaborated in the 1930s to advance refrigerator technology. Their innovation eliminated mechanical pumps, opting for an electromagnetic field to compress refrigerant gas, a breakthrough in fridge engineering.